The wider perspective

In his letter of Dec. 18, Dave Cooper of Churubusco writes of House Resolution 109. You will know it as the Green New Deal.

One of the bill's supporters and sponsors is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, but she is not the only one. And it would be a disservice to the public not to mention a few of the others.

Other notable supporters include Joseph Stiglitz, Nobel laureate in economics, professor at Columbia University and chief economist of the Roosevelt Institute; Paul Krugman, Nobel laureate in economics and professor at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York; and six major 2020 presidential candidates. The list of senators, representatives, nonprofit organizations and international supporters is far too long to include.

Citizens of Indiana, the global economy is changing whether or not you want it to. The economy will have to change because our global economy is subsidized by cheap fossil fuels. America can only be great into the future if we are at the forefront of the global green energy transition.

If not, other developed countries will leave us in the dust. Whether or not people in rural Indiana want “economic transformation,” it is coming. Our way of life is in danger the moment we hit “peak oil,” the year when the maximum rate of extraction and production of petroleum is reached, after which it is expected to enter terminal decline.

Although life expectancy in the USA is generally projected to increase through 2060, we live in a country that has the wealth, means and ability to help mitigate climate-related disasters. Many, many in the world do not.

I cannot morally ignore the billions of humans who won't have the same ability to adapt that we are afforded living as citizens in the United States. I refuse to accept that our American morality has boiled down to money being more important than precious human life. I was raised to believe we are better.

In regard to the “access to nature” Cooper discusses, living in rural Indiana, he may be right. But America is much larger than just rural Indiana.

The majority of humans in the USA live in cities. If you've ever been to New York or Chicago, you quickly realize that “access to nature” is very much an issue.

Just because it is not a problem in our immediate area does not mean it is not a problem elsewhere in our great country. Once a natural area is turned into a housing development, it will never go back, so protecting and expanding our parkland is beneficial for our nation in the long run no matter how many parks we have now.

Climate change is a tricky bird, similar in some ways in its manifestation as the circumstances leading to our current pandemic.

We didn't see many of the issues the pandemic has illuminated until they were right in our face, forcing us to react in the moment. As we have already seen, being reactive (instead of proactive) as a nation leaves a lot of things to fall to the wayside: a lot of gray areas, blurry guidelines, and an inefficient government and personal response.

The Green New Deal is a proactive plan. A visionary plan at that. Unless, in our lifetime, we want to deal with grocery shelves being empty, rolling blackouts, unreliable international shipping, and increasingly violent weather leading to a host of natural disasters, we need to be proactive. We need to stop pitting our future as a species on planet Earth against capitalism. They are not mutually exclusive.

As Bob Dylan once said, “You don't need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.” In many of my travels across a plethora of countries (35+), I've seen their wind is blowing toward a global collapse as a result of unsustainable resource extraction, management, distribution and byproduct pollution.

Capitalism can only exist when global economies are intact, when our natural resource biospheres are intact and when humans can focus on acquiring wealth instead of basic survival. If you like your way of life, it is time to accept climate change and get involved in the conversation about how best to mitigate the drastic effects.

The Green New Deal may not be perfect, but it is a start. And if we wait any longer, it may be too late.