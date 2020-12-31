Book it: Literary backdrop no gauge of literate pundit

Not that you would have noticed, but somebody moved the biography of Gen. Grant that has been sitting on the shelf behind Judy Woodruff on the “PBS NewsHour” on TV. Been there for several months.

But let me back up. What with this being the final hours of our most miserable year, finding something nice, something pleasant to chat about seems a worthy goal. Certainly we have had enough of anguish, anxiety and anger. And, after all, Friday really is the first day of the third decade of the new century, if a century that we've lived with for 20 years can still be considered new.

So far as centuries go, this one has been pretty bad. First there was 9/11 and a couple of wars we did not need and then along comes COVID-19 and the whole god-awful mess that the place has become the last couple of years. Only bright spot, really, was 2016, and that was pretty much limited to the baseball World Series and, quite specifically, Game 7 featuring the Cubs and the late lamented Indians of Cleveland.

Sifted through all the new-world-order kinds of things: masks, social distancing, hand washing, hand wringing, streaming, Zooming ... and those things introduced into our lives that probably shall be here for a very long time. Saw something on TV the other night that mentioned New Year's Eve in Times Square in New York and it struck me: Why, those people shouldn't be all jammed in there and not a mask in sight. See how easily habits really can be changed?

Anyway, most of what has been forced upon us is not very desirable even if it is what a friend of mine would call “habitory,” a word he invented that is, frankly, quite useful.

Amid the massive makeover of the cultural landscape is the arrival of such creatures such as Zoom and other, similar, proprietary ways of talking to each other on the TV and the computer. And this is where we get back to Judy Woodruff's bookshelf.

Ms. Woodruff has anchored the public television newscast since Robert McNeil and Jim Lehrer vacated the chairs several years ago. And, those chairs used to be on a TV set, one of those places overflowing with glitz, glitter and an occasional snippet of news into which newsmakers would parachute to be interviewed by the anchors: Lester Holt, Norah O'Donnell, Anderson Cooper, Wolf Blitzer, all those folks.

That has changed and many highly paid celebrity talking heads are now perched in their home offices or living rooms or bedrooms or an occasional kitchen, into which they put a laptop computer and Zoom for the whole world. Backgrounds have become very important. Whatever is on the wall – mountain streams, waterfalls, pictures of the kids and an occasional professional award carefully framed – have become part of the show.

Behind Judy Woodruff is her bookshelf, laden with heavy nonfiction books, and perched for several weeks on its side, just to the left of Woodruff's ear was Ron Chernow's 1,104-page biography of General and President Ulysses S. Grant. A worthy book from a couple of years ago, but a book in direct competition with yet another new and worthy – and massive – biography of the general and president, this one titled “American Ulysses,” weighing in at 864 pages and written by Ron White, yet another historian.

Now, both Mr. Chernow and Mr. White have both written fine books. The only difference is that some of us happen to know Mr. White. Ron White, you see, is one of those special friends of the Friends of the Lincoln Collection of Indiana, successor to what was the Lincoln National Museum here in Fort Wayne.

We were just a tad offended that Mr. Chernow somehow seemed to have bought the marquee. Sort of the way potato chips get displayed at Wal-Mart.

We are assured that is not true and the books have been shuffled; nary a hint of Grant biographies on Ms. Woodruff's shelf right now. Maybe she just took it to another room to read it.

But that led us to a whole industry that has been spawned by Zoom. It is the demand for books by the ton, by the foot, by the yard, to be shelved in home offices for those who are on TV and want to seem a whole lot smarter than they really are.

Leader among them is Books-by-the-Foot, a spinoff of Wonder Book, Inc., a suburban Washington used book dealer.

For a price, they'll supply, say 15 feet of books, all with not only a political bent, but even leaning to the Left or Right or whatever your political faith happens to be. Four million books in a three-acre warehouse. You don't have to read a word.

Back in 2010, before COVID-19, they say, they got an order from NBC, which was restyling the “Meet the Press” TV studio in Washington. The order came: 200 feet of books. All political. All history. All used books. A banner day.

Just a shame none of them ever were read.