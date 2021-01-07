Divided states of America

There is an old saying: This too will pass.

These words hold true for the Trump presidency, which will soon take its place in the past.

However, as with all presidencies, some elements will inevitably linger – for better and for worse – for a long time to come.

If it is fair to say the Trump presidency schooled our country to keep a close eye on China (not the first presidency to do so), it is also fair to say this same president often turned a blind eye on our long-standing adversary, Russia.

What license the Russians perceived from such a presidential posture is hard to calculate, but at the very least the Russians most likely sensed opportunity.

If it is fair to say President Donald Trump tried to secure especially our southern border from illegal immigration, it is also fair to state that literally millions of U.S. citizens believe his approach was monetarily wasteful, heavy-handed, inhumane, often poorly thought out and flat-out illegal at times.

If it is fair to take Trump at his word that he entered the White House with the intention of “draining the swap,” then it is fair to say he failed, given his conduct in office which led to his impeachment.

And to further underscore this president's failure to “drain the swamp,” a substantial number of Trump's own Cabinet, other high-level administrative officials and individuals associated with him from the private sector have been indicted and served jail time.

Indeed, the swamp got swampier from such questionable service to our country, as well as the president's last-minute pardons of some of these convicted individuals.

If it is fair to think this president looked out for the safety of Americans through a law-and-order mantra, then it is also fair to think his style of implementation both in words and deeds often put into jeopardy important overarching liberties such as civil rights, free speech and the right to assemble peacefully.

If it is fair to state that Trump's Operation Warp Speed has been instrumental in creating much-needed virus vaccines, it is also fair to state that this president has misrepresented, downplayed and even lied about the seriousness of this deadly virus.

And just when Americans needed science and trained professionals most through such entities as the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Trump thwarted both the emerging information and the expertise these trained individual possessed.

So, instead of assuming the historic leadership role our federal government typically does in dire times, Trump passed the ball to our country's 50 governors with the pledge, of sorts, that his administration would be behind them but in the backfield and preferably to be used only as needed.

If it is fair to say Trump ably and instinctively used our nation's free press through his freewheeling style to gain free print space and air time to get himself elected, it is also fair to say he did so while simultaneously condemning the nation's press as promoters of “fake news” whenever their coverage was not to his liking.

This is ironic, coming from a president who told more than 30,000 documented lies over the four years of his presidency.

If it is fair to believe, even with the well-documented Russian interference, that the president had no trouble accepting the “landslide results” (his words) of the 2016 election that put him and Mike Pence into office, then it is fair to believe he and his lockstep Republican Party should have no trouble accepting the 2020 election results that both Democratic and Republican state election officials have certified as fraud-free.

If it is fair to recognize that Trump united the die-hard, conservative wing of the Republican party like no one else before him, then it is also fair to recognize that he did so, as columnist Eugene Robinson wrote in December 2015, in such a way that “the GOP we once knew is irredeemably a thing of the past.”

But this too will pass – has passed – except for the residue left behind.

What this ex-president will do going forward with his Twitter following is an open question.

What is really not in question is that he has been instrumental in creating a divided nation of Americans against Americans – us against us.