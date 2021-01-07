Support for older foster youths

Measures to help older foster youth struggling during the pandemic were tucked into the latest COVID-19 relief package. At a time when more than half of Americans younger than 30 have moved back with their parents, these young adults don't have families to rely on and are in desperate need of lifelines.

The Supporting Foster Youth & Families through the Pandemic Act (HR 7947) was authored by Reps. Danny Davis, D-Illinois and Jackie Walorski, R-Indiana. It was included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act and will pave the way for millions of dollars in additional support for teens and young adults in the foster system.

A lot of voices informed the most recent COVID-19 relief bill, but most notable to those of us at Foster Success were the voices of older foster youth and former foster care youth from our own Hoosier communities and others across the country. From the beginning of the pandemic until the bill was signed in late December, young people led the advocacy efforts through multiple town halls, listening sessions, opeds and legislative visits that resulted in passage of this important bill.

The direct impact of the bill on the lives of youth in foster care and those in danger of aging out is significant and includes:

• Prohibitions on states exiting youth from foster care because of age.

• Increased funding and age eligibility for supportive resources for older foster youth.

• Increased per-student funding for post-secondary education expenses.

• Permanence to the Foster Youth to Independence program to help reduce homelessness among young adults transitioning out of foster care.

In May, Gov. Eric Holcomb recognized the unique needs of Indiana's older youth in foster care and issued Executive Order20-31, allowing continuation of Collaborative Care (extended foster care) for foster youth beyond age 21. This has significantly helped Indiana's older youth in foster care, who did not have the same level of family support many others have to fall back on. With the provisions in the relief package, not only will more of Indiana's older youth in foster care be eligible for support, but older youth in and those leaving foster care across the country will have access to the same resources.

Organizations in Indiana and the nation have been advocating for this support for the past 10 months. We are encouraged by the inclusion of these provisions in the relief bill and we look forward to working with our local, state and federal lawmakers to ensure that the support foster care youth need outlasts this pandemic.

This additional federal funding and other assistance, such as Foster Success' Emergency Fund, will help foster youth get through this incredibly difficult time and provide a safety net.

The need to support older foster youth won't disappear when the pandemic is under control. This is a vulnerable population at risk of unemployment, homelessness, dropping out of school and involvement in the criminal justice system. As a society, we mustn't forget these kids, even after the pandemic is just a memory.