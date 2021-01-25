The right IDEA

In a nation and city that are searching for drastic improvement in inclusion, diversity, equity and access, arts and culture organizations have the opportunity to serve as leaders in this important endeavor.

The numerous arts and culture organizations across Allen County are diverse by the very nature of what they do.

Their members play musical instruments, paint, sculpt, sing, dance, produce, act, design and much more. People involved in arts and culture express feelings and beliefs in an enormously wide variety of mediums, all while engaging with our diverse community.

The artists who dedicate their lives to these efforts represent a vibrant cross section of our community and world. In 2019, 18 leading cultural nonprofits for which Arts United compiles data connected more than 905,000 people to arts and culture as artists, patrons, donors, organizers, administrators and board members.

As a group, we represent a vast number of ethnicities, socioeconomic levels, beliefs, education levels, orientations, languages, abilities and lived experiences. Yet, we do not have all the answers or fully understand our own biases and blind spots or see the opportunities to do better in the areas of inclusion, diversity, equity or access (IDEA).

In essence, we don't know what we don't know.

We volunteered to co-chair Arts United's IDEA Task Force because of our shared belief that now is the time (actually, it's overdue) to take a deep dive into the concepts of IDEA and chart a path forward for Arts United and, by association, all arts and culture organizations.

We have different life experiences, yet we have each personally experienced bias, prejudice and discrimination locally, across our state, across our nation and in other countries.

While Shenita approaches this work both personally and with a professional level of experience as a past diversity leader and consultant, and Ruth from only personal experience, we are both dedicated to learning, listening and working together to further these principles.

To that end, we have been participating in the United Front programming available to our community and commend the organizers of this transformational initiative.

As Arts United Board leaders, we are excited to be a part of an organization that is making a commitment to this initiative.

We are proud that Arts United has joined the United Front initiative. Thanks to funding from the PNC Charitable Trusts, Arts United will cover the cost of participation for the 50 member organizations of our Regional Arts Connection program.

Already, 18 organizations and 250 board and staff members have signed on.

So, what does this mean for us?

• All Arts United board leaders, staff and partner arts organization leaders are invited to attend monthly community-wide programs offered by United Front.

• Arts United and United Front will offer workshops in June and December. These are designed for arts and cultural leaders to take what they've learned from the monthly programs and apply it to the creation of a shared vision for the role of the arts and cultural sector in creating a sense of belonging in our community and an action plan to make the vision a reality.

• Arts United's IDEA Task Force will lead the board and staff of Arts United in fully embedding IDEA in our mission and programs.

IDEA work is ongoing and does not live in the words of an organizational statement of diversity. It should be woven into the fabric of the work that we do on a daily basis.

To accomplish that, we must allow ourselves to be vulnerable, see our shortcomings, understand how we can do better, commit to doing better and take actions on those plans.

Attending the United Front program alone is not enough. We must take time to absorb what we hear and analyze our own actions.

Smaller discussion groups will provide the opportunity to dig deeper into the concepts to assess current behaviors and begin formulating action plans to do better both personally and in our organizations. From there, structures can be developed to fully embed IDEA in all that we do.

We are not leading this effort for Arts United to check a box or pat ourselves on the back for being good community citizens. We firmly believe in inclusion, diversity, equity and access. We want to be a part of this community-wide movement to (finally, we hope) make lasting, systemic change to improve the lives of everyone in our community and beyond.

We hope all members of arts and culture organizations will be vulnerable with us and commit to being better through active participation in United Front.