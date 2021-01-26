Pomp of circumstance

Recently, while shopping at Target, I was asked by a lady to get an item off of a high shelf for her. I did as asked. As I handed the item to her, I said, “That will be one dollar.”

The lady laughed and said, “You made my day!” As I walked away, I thought she made my day by her spontaneous laugh and kind comment.

However briefly, little things influence a day. Back home I logged in to Facebook. It was Jan. 20. There was one of those automated messages about birthdays. This particular message advised readers to wish my sister a happy birthday. A lady who knew my sister did just that. I suspect they had not been close friends. My sister died last summer.

Little things sometimes are not so little.

My thoughts turned not just to Jan. 20, my sister's birthday, but also to the inauguration that very day. Regardless of whether your candidate won the election, inaugurations are special occasions.

The first inauguration I saw was when I was in elementary school. Our teacher brought her black-and-white television to school so we could watch President Dwight Eisenhower's swearing-in. To my young eyes, it was a special occasion.

That was back when most voters liked Ike. I liked a girl named Brenda. She was too young to vote but she liked Ike more than she liked me.

That day in the 1950s was, to borrow from a movie title, somewhere in time. All inaugurations are exactly that, and the 2021 version will occupy its niche. Some elements of the inauguration I liked; other things I would change.

I missed a parade and the marching bands. Sure, we got a hint of that but I wanted more – more bands and more singers. Lady Gaga was great and, for all I know, an entire band could have been hiding under that huge red skirt she wore.

It is possible I was hallucinating. I saw a commercial showing a family on Christmas morning and a young boy was excited to have received an insurance policy for Christmas. Call me a bully, but I would have razzed any of my friends who were excited about that gift.

Help me on this next item. I sat throughout the day seeing intermittent images of Vice President Kamala Harris' daughter wearing a coat that looked like someone had accidentally sprinkled glitter on it. I felt sorry for her. Then, the day after, I saw praise of her for being a fashion trend setter. Now, and perhaps forever, I will question my ability to judge apparel.

Another thing I noticed was that, for reasons of their own, former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Donald Trump were absent. One was presumably in Georgia. The other might have been absent because of Georgia.

Though I liked seeing three past presidents and hearing their comments, it would have been nice if all living past presidents could have been present.

Setting aside which political team you supported, you could muster some Hoosier pride. Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence, Chief Justice John Roberts and former Vice President Dan Quayle could be seen in attendance. Somewhere in the crowd was Pete Buttigieg.

For at least one day it was time to be both an American and a Hoosier. It was time to behave more like Jane Pauley than David Letterman.

We have 364 other days to agree or disagree with one another.

The evening concert was a highlight for me. Many vocalists, from Bruce Springsteen to John Legend to Katy Perry performed. My favorite part of the evening was the fireworks. They were spectacular.

I assume that treat was possible because the numerous inaugural balls were COVID-19 casualties. I cannot afford to go to the balls, and they are boring. I say we eliminate them and have the expanded fireworks at each inauguration.

Throughout the day, I reminisced that I had taken our two sons, separately, on trips to Washington, D.C. With each boy I toured the sites.

I do not remember who our president was on those trips. I just remember both sons were impressed by our nation's capital.

Unlike the TV on which I watched the inauguration in elementary school, life is not black and white. It is much more colorful.

I just want the District of Columbia and the government it hosts to continue to be impressive, to be worthy of praise and to continue to impress children, regardless of which political party is at the top of the teeter totter.

In the words of John Lennon, “You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one.”