Accountability precedes healing

In a late September presidential debate, Donald Trump was asked whether he would denounce white supremacists and militia groups.

His answer was a callout to the Proud Boys: “Stand back and stand by.”

By that time he was already laying the foundation for his assault on the election.

In rallies and on social media, he was proclaiming the only way he could lose was if those who were against him stole the election.

Following the election, he was single-mindedly focused on promoting the lies of fraud, vote-tampering and a stolen election. Lie after lie after lie without ever once producing a shred of credible evidence.

The skillful liar does not need evidence; he only needs the lie told over and over and over and over again.

By December, he was inviting his supporters to come to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 for a “day of reckoning,” to “stop the steal,” to “save America.” On Dec. 19 he tweeted, “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild.”

On Jan. 6, he addressed the crowd in a lengthy speech, reinforcing the lies and reiterating the false narrative he had been spinning since before the election.

One of the greatest and most wicked powers of an evil leader is the ability to distort reality in the perception of their people, thus preparing them to do evil against others while believing they are doing what is right.

A dagger was drawn, aimed and plunged at the heart of our democracy. Six people have died as a result of Jan. 6. Trump was holding the dagger.

Systemic falsehood and systemic wrongdoing are inextricably related. They are abetted by those who accept and even promote what they know are lies because they perceive it to be in their self-interest. The outcome is always evil.

The crux of what the Senate must decide in its impeachment trial is not whether the lies happened. There is ample video, audio and social media evidence to show beyond a doubt that the lies happened.

The question they must answer is: “Will the one responsible be held accountable for his evil intent?”

Then there is the subsequent question: “Will we ever allow him to be placed in an office where he can perpetrate such evil, or greater evil, again?”

To heal the wound, the truth must be faced. Like a gangrenous sore, we cannot just look at it and hope it will fade away. It will only fester and grow until is kills the body that ignored its poison.

As a nation, we must face the truth, hold the leader of the liars accountable, and exact a just and reasonable verdict.

The Senate must convict Trump and bar him from future office.

Once we have faced the truth, and only then, can the hard work of healing begin.