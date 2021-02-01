Arts in the 'after'

Fort Wayne is a proud “arts town.” We're renowned as a community of innovators, inventors and makers.

Our region's success and resilience stem from the ability of our citizens to work together, think creatively and solve problems. The “city that saved itself” from the flood of 1982 was saving itself once again by doubling down on quality of life as the engine to drive a new economic boom.

Accelerating over the past 15 years, our vibrant arts and cultural scene has contributed mightily to the revitalization of downtown and the rebound of our regional population.

The annual impact of the city's 18 most iconic cultural nonprofits is profound. In 2019, they:

• Served an audience of 905,000 people throughout northeast Indiana;

• Employed nearly 800 part-time, full-time and contracted positions – including many independent artists; and

• Stimulated more than $50 million in regional economic impact – including spending on restaurants and retail.

Today, Fort Wayne is being tested again. This time, arts and culture nonprofits and independent artists are among those facing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic at a time when there is a greater need for human connection, civil dialogue and fun (yes!) than ever.

In 2020, Arts United's board and staff provided stable leadership during a time of crisis.

We partnered with the Allen County Department of Health and 32 organization and venue leaders to develop the Arts & Culture Nonprofit Reopening Guide to safely present in-person cultural activities and events during the pandemic.

We facilitated the Arts & Culture Nonprofit Resilience Fund to buoy organizations as they deal with devastating financial losses.

We partnered with the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne to coordinate the Artist Relief Fund to help “gig-economy” artists whose families experienced the harsh financial realities of canceled events and shuttered venues.

We elevated our advocacy role through events such as Taste of the Arts, Make it Your Own Mural Fest and Arts United Awards to shine a bright light on our region's tremendous talent and heartwarming stories during a time of adversity.

In total, Arts United leveraged more than $4.3 million through partnerships and grants to sustain and advance Fort Wayne's vibrant arts and cultural scene.

As a result, the city's arts and culture nonprofits and creative-sector workers are proving their resilience and value to the community. They are demonstrating all the qualities our community needs right now: care for people, adaptive mindsets and innovative programming. Instead of being sidelined by the realities of COVID-19, they are working together to develop new capabilities that can carry forward.

When the pandemic recedes later this year, American cities that have retained their quality of life and a unifying sense of cultural identity will be well positioned to rebuild their economies and their people.

In his Jan. 3 Journal Gazette op-ed, former Mayor Graham Richard reminded us of the oft-quoted phrase, “The best way to predict the future is to create it.” With that in mind, Arts United is taking important steps to adapt the way we deliver our mission. Over the course of 2021, we will solicit community input as we seek answers to two questions:

First, how can Arts United most effectively help arts and culture nonprofits and independent artists regain financial stability?

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently predicted that theaters and venues may fully reopen in the fall of 2021 if 75% to 80% of the population is vaccinated; however, industry experts predict a long road to recovery for the nation's badly bruised arts and culture sector.

Given the current and expected shifts in audience participation and philanthropic support – the two primary sources of revenue for arts and culture programming – Arts United will adapt the way we deliver services, create new opportunities for administrative and programmatic collaboration for arts and culture nonprofits, realign how we invest community dollars in cultural programs and projects that move the needle, and continue planning for the future of Arts Campus Fort Wayne as the epicenter of arts and culture in northeast Indiana.

Second, how can Arts United do its part to create a culture of belonging and inclusion for our region?

In 2020, the Arts United Board of Directors deliberated over our role as a “grass-tops” organization to address barriers that prevent people from fully participating in our region's cultural amenities. We envision a community where participation in, leadership of, and funding for arts and culture is not predetermined by race, neighborhood, language, disability, gender or any other characteristic.

As a vital first step, we are proud to partner with Fort Wayne UNITED's United Front program in 2021. And, we're urging our peer arts and culture nonprofits to join us. Thanks to a grant from the PNC Charitable Trusts, Arts United is covering the cost of participation for 50 members of the Regional Arts Connection.

Already, 18 organizations and 250 staff, volunteers and board members have signed on.

We are embarking on a very different year than we could have envisioned in January 2020, and we seem to be standing at the threshold of a different era. As we work together to advance arts and culture for everyone in our region, we invite you to join us with your advocacy and philanthropic support.

By doing so, you will help to ensure a vibrant future for all in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana.