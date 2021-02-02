Distribution decision latest shot to Hoosier teachers' morale

For months, teachers' personal and professional lives have been upended and many have put their lives at risk to ensure our kids receive a quality education during the pandemic – all while being told we would be prioritized when the moment came for a vaccine.

Yet, Indiana decided to disregard the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance on vaccine allocation by delaying teachers' vaccinations.

Parents, students and educators want nothing more than a return to normalcy. Without prioritizing educators, learning disruptions will only worsen.

While we agree that high-risk health care workers and the most vulnerable Hoosiers should be the first priority, many teachers, such as those teaching special education, cannot do their jobs effectively while socially distanced – for the child's protection and for the educator's.

Delaying vaccinations for educators affects students, student learning and families. Since the start of the school year, nearly 11,000 educators and more than 24,000 students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state's online dashboard. Thousands of students have been affected by quarantine, while a patchwork staff covers for quarantined teachers as parents and families try to return to work.

Students continue to experience learning disruptions as the pandemic continues. These disruptions are in large part due to students not being physically present in their schools. Vaccinating teachers will keep schools open and stop further losses in learning.

No one wants to be in the classroom more than teachers.

Hoosier educators already feel undervalued by state leaders – mostly as a result of low pay and constantly changing standards and regulations from state government.

Indiana's teacher shortage and shrinking pipeline of new educators will only worsen because of the pandemic.

In a recent survey of Hoosier educators, 71% say they have considered retiring early or leaving the profession because of workload increases. Lack of respect for our profession has been a constant refrain among educators, and this latest action doesn't help.

Just as we have watched our colleagues in neighboring states out-earn us on average teacher salaries, we now see them receive priority for the COVID-19 vaccine.

As I write this, every K-12 school employee in Kentucky will have received their first dose. This week, 91,000 educators in Ohio will begin to receive their vaccinations. In Illinois, teachers are receiving the vaccine, with some getting it days ahead of schedule. Teachers in Michigan have also started to receive the vaccine, along with other essential workers.

Why not us? Why are we not considered essential workers as we ensure schools remain open and provide a safe learning environment for our state's students? When will Hoosier educators be next in line?

Teachers must be prioritized to receive the vaccine. Too many schools are closed. Too many students are losing valuable in-person learning time.

We need teachers vaccinated and safely teaching in person to best serve students and to move forward with restoring our state's economy.

We are calling on the governor and the Indiana State Department of Health to follow CDC guidance and prioritize teachers in the state's vaccine plan. Tell us when the vaccine will be available to teachers.

Educators, parents and students deserve more.