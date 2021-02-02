Exponential decline

Impatience is sometimes a virtue. Take, for example, the push to reach widespread immunity to the coronavirus.

I am impatient for us to reach those magic numbers where the virus will start going away and not come back. With that in mind, I am watching very carefully the stats on how many in our community have gotten the vaccine and are basically safe from the virus.

The most common goal I have read appears to be about 70% of the population. I'll write a bit about why that number makes sense in a bit. I want to start, however, with where we are now.

There are, broadly speaking, two ways to become immune to the virus. One option is that a person can either acquire the virus, perhaps get very sick and hopefully not die, then recover. The other option is to get a needle in the arm, perhaps be sore for a day, then recover.

The first option is, of course, terrible. There was some irresponsible talk about waiting for this option, infection and sickness, to reach the community. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, in a somewhat famous exchange with Dr. Anthony Fauci, advocated this option.

To understand why this option is terrible, we need to estimate how far along the virus has spread within our community. The best study is a continuing, very large project by Indiana University.

Researchers there have been publishing their world-leading research on the virus' spread and also presenting their more recent work to communities across the state. Fort Wayne benefited from a presentation last week that was reported in this paper.

From that presentation, they described their measurements of the virus' spread. Last May, when the virus was first spreading, the percentage was 3%. By July, that number had grown to about 5%. By last October, it was about 8%. Last month (January), it had jumped to about 16%.

Think about those numbers for a bit. In a sense, it is good we kept the virus somewhat limited for most of last year. In the late fall and this winter, however, that jump has meant that many people have died.

In another sense, however, 16% is a very, very long way from 70%. Take all the effort, pain and death from the past year and multiply it by four or five. That would be the result of Sen. Paul's proposal.

My anger at his irresponsibility is hard to express. Any public official advocating such an inhumane course should never be trusted on any issue ever again.

Now for the good news. The second option is the vaccination. For the currently approved vaccines, two doses are necessary. Because people appear to be getting both doses, I like to concentrate on the first dose rate, which represents how many people have entered the vaccine system.

That number is 7%. That is still pretty far from 70% But it is going up pretty quickly.

There are many predictions for when we will reach 70%. It depends on the sort of assumptions, optimistic or pessimistic, you make. The range I have heard is between mid-summer and early fall.

It is also worth understanding what the 70% means and doesn't mean. The virus spreads because, on average, an infected person passes the virus on to roughly one other person. One reason the virus is so effective at spreading is because an infected person comes into contact with people who are all susceptible.

If, however, 70% of our community has taken the vaccine, then the virus can probably only infect the unvaccinated, about 30%. There is some uncertainty here, but the experts I see quoted tend to suspect that vaccinated people will either not spread the virus at all or not spread it very much.

That means each infected person would only infect, on average, 0.3 person. Said another way, 100 infected people would, in a few weeks, infect 30 people. Those 30 people would, in a few weeks, infect nine people. Those nine people would, in a few weeks, infect three people.

That is, 100 people would be 30, then nine, then three. That exponential growth we were all scared of last summer would be working in reverse.

If the vaccination rate is, say, 90%, then the numbers go down even more quickly. If the vaccination rate is 50%, however, the numbers go down slower. They will go down, though.

We should expect this downward trend to slowly kick in as our vaccination rate gets higher. So 70% is the goal, but we will get some real benefit before we reach that number.

The most important number in our lives every week is this vaccination percentage. We should all be demanding that every single effort at all levels of government be working to make it go up as quickly as possible.

Christer Watson, of Fort Wayne, is a visiting assistant professor of physics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Opinions expressed are his own. He wrote this for The Journal Gazette, where his columns normally appear the first and third Tuesday of each month.