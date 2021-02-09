Military miscalculation

Within hours following the military coup in Burma on Feb. 1, protest began unfolding in many forms across the globe.

People in Burma (known officially as Myanmar) bang on pots and pans at night, wearing red, posting signs and symbols of resistance on social media, flashing a three-fingered salute, singing the preeminent revolutionary song and issuing statements against the coup.

Thousands of civil servants all over the country quit their jobs as an initiative of the Civil Disobedience Campaign.

People are starting to take to the streets for demonstration. A widespread movement is calling to restore democracy and to end military dictatorship – similar momentum to the Burmese 8/8/88 revolution.

The Burmese military seized power, claiming fraudulent votes in the November 2020 election. The National League for Democracy party led by the nation's de facto leader, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, won a landslide victory and gained more seats than in the previous election.

Five years of Suu Kyi's administration was the fruit of a half century-long struggle, and the countrymen wanted more of it. The new parliament was expected to extend Suu Kyi's de facto status for another term.

She hoped to create a strong tie with the generals and earn their trust. She was even willing to give up her reputation as a human rights champion by defending Gen. Min Aung Hlaing's genocidal crime against the Rohingya in the International Court of Justice.

Now, the world has witnessed the sour relationship between the military head, Gen. Hlaing, and Suu Kyi. Burma's political atmosphere is twisted once again.

The coup ended the short span of quasi-democracy but awakened wider resistance against the presence of the army in politics. The Burmese army launched several successful coups in the past, but this time might be different.

They are facing a strong nonviolence movement from the people as well as seeing resistance within the army.

The eyes and ears of the people were wide open under Suu Kyi's administration. Realizing the coup turned the clock back several years, the people of Burma do not want to return to the dark days. With the popularity of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi in the hearts of the people, stripping power from her no doubt angered her millions of followers.

In response to the resistance, the military has mobilized its troops and civilian supporters. The notorious military is known for ruthless suppression of anyone who gets in their way.

While a crackdown on the demonstrators is expected and almost certain, the courage to stand against military rule has overcome the fear. The blood may spill on the street, but the hearts of the people thrill to restore democracy.

The world is watching. The recent events in Burma certainly complicate diplomatic relationships between world powers. While backing from China and Russia is on the side of the military, foreign intervention in Burmese politics is limited but not in vain.

Collaboration among International communities, the Civil Disobedience Campaign, nationwide demonstrations and resistance within the army will end the dictatorship. The Burmese military will not give up effortlessly, but they have made a wrong move this time.

The coup triggered another wave of revolution. Burma will thrive again.