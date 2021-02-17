A shot we must take

Full disclosure: I am a teacher. And I vote.

I feel better for having said that.

After 25 years in school administration, I have been back in the classroom for six years. I cautiously say that I am back in the classroom, well, kinda....

I am a full-time clinical assistant professor for one of Indiana's fine public universities. I teach teachers who are becoming principals through a masters in administration program, and those with a principal's license who are obtaining certification for school superintendency through an ed specialist and/or educational doctorate program.

Since March, however, all of my teaching has been online. No more live classes, no more meeting students face to face, no more taking students on tours of school facilities.

In other words, I am safely working from home, and am actually having more quasi-live meetings with my students than I did when we actually had live class meetings.

So, why does any of this matter?

According to the recent decree from our governor, because I am 62 years old, I will be in the next group of Indiana citizens eligible to receive the vaccine. I think I get the dynamics of group selection: first responders first, then by age, then by particular situation or medical condition that places one at risk.

Whom have we ignored? Teachers. Real, everyday, in-the-classroom, working-with-students-up-close-and-personal teachers.

Think with me: the kind of teachers who put a bandage on a skinned knee, try to social distance while wiping the persistent snot from the face of a student in kindergarten, who despite all requirements to the contrary have to hug a child who is distraught and crying, who put their own personal safety on the back burner because they have a child who needs them.

And yet those in the legislature and state government tell me that “we don't know when teachers will be able to get the vaccine.” Teachers who have never stopped doing their jobs. Teachers who didn't know that following their dream to make a difference (ask them, this is why they do what they do!) would mean daily putting their own lives and safety on the line because they know that a student will always accomplish more under this same teacher's direct influence instead of in front of a computer screen.

So, while the push is growing nationwide to get all students back into the classroom, there is a simple step we are purposely ignoring. If you want teachers to be able to do the jobs they love and their students so desperately need, stop messing around and making this some kind of weird partisan issue. Provide teachers with the vaccine now.

Not one person I have talked to since the vaccines have become available can tell me why teachers should not be considered immediate candidates – no one.

I really, personally, do not think this is a partisan issue. The obvious truth is that students perform best when under the direct supervision of a teacher who knows them, understands their strengths and areas of needed growth, and is willing to go the extra mile to motivate, encourage, challenge and keep students on track.

So, here is my challenge to the Indiana legislature and the governor.

Vaccinate teachers now. Make the commitment and just do it.

But don't promise me you will over a handshake or yet another speech made by the governor. Promise it in the way that I know you won't break it. Pinky swear! I double-dog dare you!