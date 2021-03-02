Shot of success

When this pandemic began, news coverage emphasized where the virus was most common, first Seattle, then New York City, then other places.

That emphasis was understandable then, but it is a naïve way to think about the virus now. The true epicenter of the virus' damage has not been in specific cities, but rather long-term care facilities. This means nursing homes, assisted living facilities and such.

About a third of all COVID-19-related deaths, about 172,000 people, have occurred in long-term care facilities. That is much higher than randomness would predict, since such people comprise less than 1% of the population and about 5% of the positive cases.

The reasons for this concentration of tragedy are fairly clear: the virus is more frequently fatal for older people, and the virus can spread more easily when people are living close together.

Unfortunately, the statistics on long-term care facilities are uncertain. The COVID Tracking Project appears to have collected the best data from state numbers. Not all state health departments report such data separately. Somewhat infamously, New York state has even been accused of covering up the extent of the fatalities in such facilities.

Because of these dangers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave priority for distributing vaccines to facilities such as nursing homes. The program partnered with CVS, Walgreens and other pharmacies to provide the two approved vaccines. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations started on Dec. 21; Moderna's on Dec. 28.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation report last week, the weekly deaths among nursing home residents have dropped dramatically. This decrease can be pinpointed literally to the week the federal vaccination program began.

Between Dec. 21 and Feb. 7, weekly deaths in long-term care facilities decreased 66%. Among the rest of the U.S. population during the same time period, weekly deaths were still increasing dramatically, by 61%.

That result for long-term care facilities represents a huge success.

Many people are alive today because this program recognized those most vulnerable and gave them priority when the virus was basically out of control in the rest of the country.

If we widen the analysis, the results continue to be good, although not as dramatic. The report also analyzed virus cases instead of deaths. Within long-term care facilities, virus cases decreased 83%. That is great.

However, the wider population's decrease in virus cases was 45%.

This decrease is suggestive evidence of something good. Health care experts have been warning that we do not yet know whether the vaccines are effective at stopping a person from spreading the virus to others.

The vaccine clearly protects a person, but scientists can imagine situations where a vaccinated person might still carry the virus and give it to others.

Only by taking measurements will we know whether these imagined situations happen in real life.

The dramatic decrease in virus cases is promising evidence that vaccinated people may not spread it as much. There are other, similarly promising studies. The studies are not definitive enough to justify changing the general advice that everyone should wear a mask and socially distance. But it is still promising.

Since Feb. 7, the date at which the Kaiser Family Foundation limited its analysis, cases and deaths have improved nationwide. That is also great news.

There is not any widespread consensus on the cause of the decrease. Based on the numbers, it is almost certainly not true that enough people have been vaccinated to cause the general, whole-population decrease.

Regardless, this general decrease has also helped the numbers in long-term care facilities.

Because of the general decrease, however, we probably won't see any more dramatic differences between long-term care facilities and the general population, since it is improving everywhere.

Because of that, I think we should emphasize this success now. Back in December, the CDC identified the most vulnerable people and gave them priority. Because of that action, many people's lives were saved. We have measured that success and should celebrate it.

Lastly, if you have a friend or family member reluctant to take the vaccine, point to these vaccination results in long-term care facilities: a 66% decrease when the rest of the country was up by 61%. While the country was out of control, the vaccine was working.

Christer Watson, of Fort Wayne, is a visiting assistant professor of physics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Opinions expressed are his own. He wrote this for The Journal Gazette, where his columns normally appear the first and third Tuesday of each month.