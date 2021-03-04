Christianity flourishes anew in Iraq

Starting Friday, Pope Francis is scheduled to make his first post-pandemic lockdown sojourn and a first-ever papal visit to Iraq.

During this apostolic visit, the pontiff is scheduled to visit Baghdad, Mosul, Irbil and the Christian city of Qaraqosh, located on the Nineveh Plains in northern Iraq.

Mass is scheduled in Baghdad and Irbil.

The timing of this visit during Lent and the run-up to the Easter declaration of Christ's crucifixion and resurrection correlates with the decimation, rebirth and hopeful rehabilitation of Christianity in Iraq.

As recently as 2003, the estimated Christian population in Iraq was in excess of 1 million. Today, after enduring war and the persecution of non-Islamic minority populations, as well as the specific atrocities committed by the Islamic State, the Christian population in Iraq is now estimated at fewer than 250,000.

Many who survived have decided to emigrate. Some have decided to remain.

A friend and former colleague has decided to leave. Along with his wife and children, he resides temporarily in Jordan, awaiting transit to Australia. Emigration paperwork in the best of times is slow and tedious. During these times with people migrating all over in great numbers, the process numbs the mind.

Prior to occupation by the Islamic State, Qaraqosh was the largest Christian majority community in Iraq with an estimated population of nearly 50,000. The entire city was evacuated within 48 hours of occupation.

Most residents fled north and east to the Kurdistan region, primarily to the provincial capital of Irbil, settling in the Ankawa neighborhood. Several Internally Displaced Persons camps were hastily erected to house the majority. The remainder were taken in by friends and relatives who already lived there.

When a Syrian Catholic church was identified as the Qaraqosh visitation site, I was reminded of my visits to that city in early 2017. Before my first visit to Qaraqosh I had envisioned mass destruction from the fighting. Also, the Islamic State had established a rather hideous reputation during its existence. Numerous public disclosures by observers and the Islamic State's own propaganda efforts churned out reports of seemingly mindless death and destruction at their hands.

The destruction was not total. At the St. Benham and Mart Sara Church, named after and dedicated to early Christian martyrs, the building remained recognizable as such. The bell tower had been toppled though and the exterior courtyard had been used as a training ground and firearms range. The walls were pock-marked by expended bullets.

Just inside the front doors and to the right, the baptismal bowl had been smashed and pieces strewn about. Everything within the open sanctuary which could burn had been; the wooden pews and altar, the tapestries that had hung over the windows, the hymnals and icons. The stained glass windows had been shattered with shards crunching under foot.

The entire interior surface was covered with a thick ashen soot. Nothing escaped the Islamic State's hellfire except the structure itself.

The structure was made of steel, concrete, marble, tile, and stucco and resisted where wood, paper and cloth could not.

Most of the churches in Qaraqosh have been rehabilitated, rededicated and returned to a somewhat normal state of use. Yet unease hovers over all.

The Islamic State still exists in pockets throughout Iraq, and al Qaida is reconstituting itself as well. Both groups adhere to a profound hatred for Christians and other minorities such as Yazidi and Ka'kai.

With Iraqi security forces barely functional, it is, as some residents claim, a miracle the city and its people have retained the resiliency they have. Many residents are hopeful the pontiff's visit will provide the impetus for a more vibrant and secure land, worthy of a people who have been here since the dawn of Christianity. Worthy enough to actually see a rebirth the Easter season represents.

Stan Jones, a Spencerville resident, was the safety and security program manager for Samaritan's Purse during the response to the Islamic State's occupation of Mosul.