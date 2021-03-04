Time for teachers

It is time to vaccinate our teachers and support staff. It has been time for a while, yet we in Indiana still do not vaccinate them.

Daily, I hear about healthy people getting vaccinated if they are lucky enough to know someone or have been put on a waiting list, but a reliable option for our educators to get vaccinated is absent.

As a family physician, every day I use my voice to advocate for my patients, but today I am advocating for our teachers and support staff. They are long overdue for the vaccine, and I cannot spend another day sitting quietly and watching.

In the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations, it was recommended that teachers be included in the 1B distribution phase, along with other frontline essential workers. They were to be eligible after health care workers and those living in long-term care facilities.

In accordance with the recommendation, we have allowed law enforcement, firefighters and correctional officers to be vaccinated, as they should.

However, teachers have not been afforded the same opportunity.

As it stands in Indiana's 1B phase, residents older than 55 may be vaccinated but per the CDC those 65 and older are listed as Phase 1C and those 64 and younger, who are healthy, are not even listed.

To clarify, we have proceeded to an unlisted group before completing the CDC-recommended teachers and staff. As of now, providers are unaware of any intention to vaccinate our educators and support staff; they are not listed on the most recent Indiana publications available per the state Department of Health.

As a health care employee, I am heavily educated on risk reduction. I and many of my fellow providers worked in new positions throughout the pandemic providing “care outside our comfort zone” in different areas of the health system or in different ways. And we learned firsthand the importance of risk reduction to avoid overburdening our hospitals.

Thankfully, today, we are in a better position. We understand the situation is ever-evolving, but I continue to see the trauma COVID-19 has inflicted on our health care systems, patients and families.

Given my knowledge and firsthand experience, I believe it is time to open vaccine eligibility to our educators and support staff to reduce their risk.

I have patients who are teachers with heart disease, diabetes and immunodeficiencies who still cannot get the vaccine as they do not meet the age requirement. However, these teachers continue to work tirelessly to educate our youth.

Additionally, I understand the importance of providing in-person education to our Indiana students. I am married to a teacher and have been for nearly four years. Having several months off school has caused academic, familial and social challenges greater than I as a health care provider expected.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Dr. Kristina Box have made it clear there is no intention of closing schools again because of COVID-19.

With regard to the classroom setting, Indiana again goes against CDC recommendation of quarantining anyone who was exposed within six feet of a positive individual. The requirement in Indiana was changed to only three feet about three weeks ago.

These changes and the firm stance on not closing our schools necessitate the change to our vaccine guidelines. If Hoosiers want their schools to be a place of education as well as a safe haven for students, teachers should and must be vaccinated.

Furthermore, our neighbor states – Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan and Illinois – are vaccinating teachers. Why aren't we?

While I do not envy the positions of our government leaders in the time of a pandemic, I have been working hard as well. I am here to advocate for everyone, not just who I am told to advocate for.

I am disheartened to see teachers and support staff go another day without being vaccine-eligible. It is time that Indiana prioritize teachers and support staff and show them they are essential.

A similar letter, along with signatures from 95 health care workers from around the state, will be sent to the governor and state health commissioner requesting teachers and support staff eligibility. I am proud of my colleagues who see this is as important as I do. I ask that if you feel the same way to please write our governor and health commissioner, urging them to make a change.

Continue to wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands. Hug your family every day and tell them you love them, because COVID-19 has taken that opportunity away from so many.