Aversion of risk still individuals' decision

The other day, as I was walking my neighborhood, I saw an older couple sitting on the front porch holding an infant as a middle-aged woman and a pre-teen boy stood in the driveway.

I don't know what the story was, but I imagined it was grandparents holding their grandchild for the first time now that they had been vaccinated. Safe enough to risk holding an infant, but probably smart to stay clear of their own middle-aged daughter.

And this represented to me how fully we have entered a certain awkward adolescence of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. There's a great deal of unevenness in who has received the vaccine, how far they have come in building up immunity and even in understanding what getting the vaccine means.

Many grandparents have now been vaccinated, but their children have not. And their grandchildren most certainly have not. And, much like raising an actual adolescent, determining what we should do now is not easy to discern and many people will take very different and incompatible views.

And that takes us back to something I wrote about almost a year ago when I described risk-averse and risk-tolerant individuals.

Much like during the initial phases of the pandemic, some people will be risk averse. They will choose to avoid close social interaction with others, even vaccinated others, until they themselves have been vaccinated.

This is a view that was implicitly suggested by Dr. Anthony Fauci when he said, “My professional judgment is that when my daughter wants to come in here and she's doubly vaccinated, I'm going to have her over to the house and I'm going to give her a big hug that I haven't been able to do for a year.”

That is, for Fauci, and other risk-averse individuals, everyone involved in a close social interaction should be vaccinated before those close social interactions will be deemed safe enough.

But many grandparents are ready now. Many grandparents want to see their grandkids one on one, and read them books sitting next to them on the couch. They are ready for the world to be risk-tolerant.

And for some, the risks to their middle-aged children and grandchildren are low enough that it's worth it.

But that's a judgment that middle-aged children and grandchildren, as much as they are able, should be allowed to make for themselves. Until we're past this phase of the awkward adolescence of vaccine distribution, we should be attentive to the risk-disposition of all individuals.

Some may be more risk-averse than you think is needed. Others may be more risk-tolerant than you think is wise.

Regardless, each individual is allowed, and is expected, to make their own judgment, and everyone else should respect it.

Abe Schwab is a professor of philosophy and director of Ethics Across the Curriculum at Purdue Fort Wayne who specializes in applied ethics.