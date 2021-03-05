Four steps to fulfill vision on education

The Indiana General Assembly has reached the halfway point of its session. Despite the House passing a $36 billion budget bill, there were no efforts to address the significant disparities in teacher compensation as documented by the governor's Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission.

Moreover, lawmakers had initially proposed a slight increase in overall K-12 school funding, but legislation to expand Indiana's school voucher program has left school administrators worried about potential funding losses.

Add to all of this Indiana's decision not to prioritize teachers for COVID-19 vaccinations and the ongoing challenges of operating schools safely, and it is no surprise that teachers, school leaders and public education advocates participated in the #BlackOut4Ed social media campaign, expressing disappointment that the concerns of Indiana teachers are being largely ignored.

It is clear that lawmakers and teachers are divided on educational priorities. But why? Perhaps the answer is found in understanding the policy-making process in Indiana.

All public policy is based on a set of precepts. Ideally, education policy would be the outgrowth of lawmakers working collaboratively with educators to find solutions. Sadly, this rarely happens.

Instead, many elected leaders are driven by the precepts of those who finance their political campaigns. In exchange for political contributions, policies are put forward in Indiana that don't necessarily reflect best practice, but rather the special interests of campaign financiers. Worse, many of these policies severely hurt Indiana's public education system.

If lawmakers would listen and learn from educators, the outcome would be well-designed education policy that strengthens and improves our public education system. Furthermore, sound education policy would attract talented individuals to the teaching profession, contribute to significant gains in student achievement, and contribute to the social and economic growth of local communities.

It is imperative that the tension between policymakers and teachers be resolved. Concerned citizens need to do four things.

First, be informed. Spend time learning as much as you can about your local school.

Second, be empathetic. Listen to teachers to try to understand the challenges they face on a daily basis.

Third, be aware. Pay attention to those who are running for public office and investigate who is contributing to their political campaigns and the views they hold toward public education.

And finally, be active. Get involved and work to elect leaders who recognize the need for a strong system of public education.

The framers of Indiana's constitution envisioned a “grand” education for all students.

Let's make certain we are doing all we can to provide it.

Brad E. Oliver is clinical associate professor of educational leadership at Purdue University Fort Wayne and a former member of the Indiana State Board of Education.