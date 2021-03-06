On the coffeehouse

Not quite free of winter's grasp, I want to report on the treehouse coffeehouse I wrote about last September.

Because of the snow depth up north this winter, it has not been easy to access the treehouse, deep in the woods. Business has suffered.

If you need caffeine, however, venturing to our treehouse is well worth the effort. If exhausted from the trip, visit our gift shop. Our snowshoe prices are melting in anticipation of April. Unless you stay until April, your purchase will ease your walk out of the woods.

To rest your tired feet while you visit with us, we have added tables with stools made from tree stumps. The stools have botanical-themed names. For example, customers wishing to discuss movies could sit on Forest Stump stools. Be careful or you might sit on a Sweet Gum stool.

For two patrons wishing to argue politics, we have a small table with two Prickly Pear stools. Overseeing this combative table will be senior citizens sitting nearby on Old Hickory stools.

For those who prefer tea, there is special seating. Those patrons will be seated in large beanbags painted black or green.

Extricating yourself from a beanbag seat can be difficult. To address that issue and to give the beanbags the appearance of large tea bags, attached to each bean bag is a long string with a tag at the end. On each tag is this message: “Please ask if you need a member of our staff to help you to your feet.”

Even some of our cups have names. My favorite cup is “Tulips.” Use it and you will not waste a drop of our delicious coffee or tea.

Our night watchman occasionally comes upon a patron who fell asleep and did not leave at closing time. We have a sign warning folks that our night watchman is a woodpecker with an attitude. His energetic way of awakening you will make you wish you had set your cellphone on vibrate.

Until we find more amiable employees, our baristas will be our wives. My partner says the term in England is “barristers,” but I think he is wrong. Regardless, do not judge us by our vocabulary. Already we are getting judged by the distaff set.

That last statement may cause you to say I am being paranoid. Really? Then how do you explain that the name tags I ordered were for “Wife 1” and “Wife 2” but the name tags which arrived are for “Long-Suffering 1” and “Long-Suffering 2”?

A third party must have changed my order when I was away. Energetic entrepreneurs like my partner and I cannot be at the coffeehouse every day to check deliveries.

My buddy and I were delayed in Florida for weeks while on a business trip. Adverse weather conditions in the north caused the cancellation of flights. When flights resumed, we graciously gave up our reservations to people more deserving. Our wives said they understood. When I saw their name tags upon our return, I realized they understood too well.

My original order for name tags was sent, I thought, weeks before I ordered containers of mosquito repellent for each table. The repellent, “Deet In The Woods,” has arrived, though it is not yet needed.

What is needed now is my original order for “Wife 1” and “Wife 2” name tags. Until then we are stuck with “Long-Suffering 1” and “Long-Suffering 2”.

I did find some name tags in the coffeehouse, but they had cartoonish drawings of men. One was labeled “Dopey” and the other said “Sleepy.” Our wives are not above suspicion, which will be reflected on their next performance reviews.

To attract business we now give a free 16-ounce bag of coffee to our customer of the month. Whether you buy our coffee or win some, be careful. After I returned from Florida, my wife spilled hot coffee on me. I know it was an accident because she immediately said, “Oh, my goodness! How did that happen?”

Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.