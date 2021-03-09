Adult education

For many people, the term “liberal education” is understood to connote a particular social ideology or political framework. This term is often viewed suspiciously with fear that a liberal orientation threatens a well-ordered and stable society.

Such characterization misses the central point. A liberal education is a liberating education. It frees an individual to engage talent, determination and tenacity fully. It empowers the individual to become a creative contributor to society and to undertake the pursuit of happiness in a life characterized by purpose.

Literacy is life-changing. A literate individual has a broader range of employment opportunities and more significant earning potential. Earning a high school diploma or high school equivalency significantly increases a person's economic power.

Adults who have not earned a high school diploma tend to live in poverty twice as frequently as high school graduates. They are more likely to be unemployed, underemployed or incarcerated.

For future generations, the impact of a parent becoming literate is staggering. A mother's reading skill is the greatest single determinant of her children's future academic success. It outweighs all other socioeconomic factors.

Tracing its history to the Fort Wayne Literacy Council's formation in the 1960s, The Literacy Alliance of Fort Wayne today strives to end illiteracy by teaching adults through learning centers, literacy programs and tutoring services.

The Literacy Alliance provides several opportunities for adult learners. In high school equivalency classes, adults prepare to take the Test Assessing Secondary Completion. The pre-equivalency classes allow adult learners to work on foundational reading, math and language skills. A study plan equips them to enter an equivalency class.

However, many equivalency and pre-equivalency students simply work to achieve their own primary educational goals.

Northeast Indiana companies can benefit from using the English for Speakers of Other Languages classes. They offer an opportunity for adults who are recognized as literate in another language to improve their ability to speak, write and comprehend English. This enhances confidence in using the language.

How does one begin a Literacy Alliance program?

A typical student comes to The Literacy Alliance either determined to improve their standing as a literate individual or sometimes feels hopeless. Often the student dropped out of high school with thoughts of being too far behind to complete the graduation requirements.

One recent student began working at The Literacy Alliance with a teacher and a group of dedicated volunteer tutors. His priority was to improve his ability to read. He knew math would be a major challenge.

While the work was neither easy nor without its discouragements, the student feels “like a completely new person.” His math skills include an understanding of pre-algebra, algebra, geometry and much more. In addition to his equivalency class, this student took a customer service training class.

Reflecting on his time at The Literacy Alliance, this student noted that the most rewarding aspect of his class was “meeting wonderful people who never gave up on me.” He never gave up on himself, either.

Now he has completed a high school equivalency credential as well as a professional certification. The liberating impact of literacy is measured one person at a time as every individual attains a new literacy level.

As a member of the The Literacy Alliance's board of directors, I have the unusual opportunity to share my passion for learning and literacy attainment. The expert staff and dedicated Literacy Alliance volunteers enable students to achieve academic goals with enormous economic consequences.

We encourage and support the education of citizens who can thoughtfully and courageously participate in our democratic society.