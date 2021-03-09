Public schools nourish minds, bodies

“Please, sir, may I have some more?”

This scene from “Oliver Twist” is what I am reminded of when, every legislative session, public school stakeholders hold out their plates for funding. Like in a Charles Dickens novel, our state legislators drop scraps into our coffers and suggest we be grateful. This budget session is no exception.

At the onset of this pandemic, it became stunningly clear how much we need our public schools. Our economy came to a near-standstill when schools shut down.

Our families suddenly had a deep understanding of the incredible art and complexity of teaching, not to mention our teachers' patience and skill. We saw that the public school “village,” the nurses and social workers, bus drivers and custodians, was invaluable to children's overall well-being.

When we returned to school with the extra burdens of teaching in multiple modalities, with protocols and safety measures for cleaning and safety, we witnessed their incredible devotion.

In the face of this dedication and service, how does our legislature propose to show its gratitude? A budget reflects our priorities, and this session we see the disproportionate advantages in dollars and attention going to non-public schools.

House Bill 1005 stands to expand vouchers and even creates a new program for diverting public funds into private hands: “education savings accounts.” This would be a “debit-card-like” voucher app, tied to publicly funded accounts, for parents to pay for whatever is deemed an educational service.

A quick look at how this is occurring in states such as Arizona reveals the potential for abuse as parents there paid for things such as beauty supplies, sporting equipment and, allegedly, an abortion.

Precious few guardrails are on these accounts; they are overseen by a state treasurer as opposed to the Department of Education. Parents are, in essence, paid to withdraw their students from public schools and, should they wish to return, have pocketed that money however it was spent.

Does anyone remember the recent $85 million Indiana virtual charter school scam? Have we taxpayers received a refund from this fiasco? Who was held accountable? What has changed?

This session, the legislature is proposing to give virtual charters, rife with corruption, 100% of per-pupil funding equal to that which public schools receive. Where are our priorities?

Indiana's children are in crisis. Mental health professionals, pediatricians, social workers and educators consistently report that suicide, abuse, mental illness and anxiety are on the rise. Families are struggling as well.

As childhood poverty rates rise, our legislature proposes to cap the special money called “complexity” funding for schools that serve these kids.

At the same time, lawmakers plan to lift the cap on vouchers so that families making even $170,000 can take public dollars to private schools, schools that do not have to accept all children. Again, where are our priorities?

As in a Dickens novel, Indiana's legislators don't appear to care for poor children. Instead of a dedication to every child's constitutional right to free, public education, the authors of these bills envision education policy as an “a la carte” program in which parents can pick and choose their educational experience. Pay for a class here, get some services there, siphoning tax dollars meant for all children away from our public schools.

Public schools are essential to our democracy, our economy and our children's future. They are a public good and a social responsibility, not a cafeteria for a consumer making choices. We should not be OK with some children having a four-course meal, while others get gruel.

Public funds belong in public schools where all children are welcome and fed.