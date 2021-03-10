The limits of rugged individualism

I must respond to the Feb. 28 letter, written by Margaret Dannenfelser. She advocates avoiding renewable energy because of the disaster in Texas, where they lost power during a cold snap. She believes it was because 20% of Texas' power is from renewable sources. The other 80% is from fossil fuels.

If fossil fuels are so wonderful, why didn't 80% of the power in Texas stay on? In fact, renewables were not the problem. The problem was deregulation.

The disaster in Texas came from the fact that a couple of decades ago Texas chose to cut its electricity network off from the rest of the country, so they could do it their way with little regulation. This would allow a number of separate private electric companies to wildcat their way into a very profitable industry.

Among the regulations they avoided were those requiring power companies to protect from cold weather any of their sources of electricity: renewable, coal or gas.

Meanwhile, the great states of Vermont, Kansas, South Dakota, Maine, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, New York and Minnesota all have significantly higher reliance on renewable sources of energy than Texas. Several are higher than 75% renewable.

They don't lose power when temperatures drop far colder than it was recently in Texas. They all have two things Texas doesn't have. First, they have regulations that force them to harden their equipment in preparation for cold weather. Second, they are well connected to one of the two large power grids covering the entire U.S. (except Texas) so that if they have power outages they can quickly and easily import electricity from other parts of the grid, and without paying wild premiums for it.

This reckless deregulation was desirable to some who wanted to be in the electricity business. Safety regulations cost money, so private, for-profit electric companies in Texas wanted to get rid of them, for more profits. The rest of the U.S. mostly uses a highly government-regulated public utility model for electricity. This is an example where government regulation is not only good but necessary.

Behind much of this deregulation is a uniquely American attitude of rugged individualism; the idea that all government regulation is bad. No one should tell me what to do (sounds like a 6-year-old brat, doesn't it?). This Texas deregulation is just one example.

Actually, such thinking does a great deal of damage in various parts of America. Rather than insisting on individualism, there are numerous things we can do together (via government) that can't be done well by individuals.

We can see many examples where the government does it better: roads, public education, defense, food quality, airline safety, medical and other scientific research, and utilities, to name but a few.

So, don't blame renewable energy sources for the Texas shutdown. Renewables are going to be a growing source of power for us. They will help free us from carbon-emitting sources (coal, natural gas and petroleum) which are pushing us further and further into a nightmare future of uncontrolled global warming.

And keep in mind that there is so much we can do together that is good if we set aside the tendency to go too far into individualism (and its consequence, deregulation). Not that there haven't been some government programs or regulations that go too far, but we need to appreciate where government regulation is essential.

The Texas power system failure is one example of small government, and it brought them a colossal disaster. But it was not the fault of renewable energy sources.