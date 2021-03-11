The respect they deserve

March's Developmental Disability Awareness Month provides an opportunity to raise our voices and share more about the need for inclusion of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in all areas of community life. It also offers a chance to educate others about the barriers people with disabilities still face in connecting with their communities.

The awareness is even more important this year as individuals served in New Hope's group homes and other residential programs mark one year of life dealing with COVID-19.

Unfortunately, despite the yearly observance, individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities are too often overlooked and undervalued. Our clients have so many abilities – whether they are part of the workforce, creating art that provides enjoyment or are able to live away from their parents and childhood homes.

What are developmental disabilities? Developmental disabilities affect a person's growth and/or cognition and include cerebral palsy, autism, Down syndrome and more.

One of the best ways to advocate for those with developmental disabilities is to ensure that their caregivers are paid a living wage and can continue doing their valuable work.

Direct support professionals help clients with daily activities, transportation, cooking, cleaning and create a feeling of home for those they serve. They also give family members of those with disabilities a chance to take a break, go to work or school, or care for their other children.

It's hard work, and most are not paid enough to stay in the field because of insufficient Medicaid reimbursements. On average in Indiana, direct support professionals make $11.31 an hour or an annual salary of $23,524. More than a third of direct support professionals leave the field each year. They tell us they want to stay in these important jobs, but they need more money to do so.

Along with the Indiana Association of Rehabilitation Facilities and other advocates, New Hope of Indiana has urged that higher direct support professional wages be included in the state budget for the past several legislative budget sessions and continues to hope lawmakers will fund this important increase.

The House-passed budget this year did include an appropriation for a direct support professional wage increase. We are thankful and cautiously optimistic it will remain in the bill and make it to the governor's desk. But it's a long road.

How can you be an advocate for those with developmental disabilities this month?

Take a moment to let state lawmakers know how important a wage increase for direct support professionals is to this vulnerable population, their families and our society. Take action to let those with disabilities, and those that care for them, know that they matter.