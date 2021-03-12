Friendly farewell

My friend and former colleague, Secretary of State Connie Lawson, recently announced her decision to retire this month.

Being the quiet type of person she is, many in northeast Indiana are likely unaware of her distinguished career in public service. I thought I'd try to remedy that.

Connie Lawson has spent the past 33 years serving the people of Indiana, first as the clerk of the Hendricks County Court for eight years; then as the state senator for that area for 16 years; and now, for the past nine years, as Indiana's secretary of state.

Her tenure is nearly unprecedented in its success in achievement, as well as respect for the job she has consistently performed.

Connie and I arrived in the Indiana Senate together in November 1996 and immediately became fast friends. We both had a background in local government and knew many of the same people. Moreover, she was whip smart, invariably upbeat and got things done with her unparalleled work ethic. Plus, when you are back benchers as we were at that time, you tend to look out for one another.

Connie and I rose through the Senate together, becoming committee chairs, as well as junior members of leadership.

When I decided to throw my hat in the ring for the open Senate president position in 2006, she was my singular choice to be No. 2, the majority floor leader. We were successful, and she remains the highest-ranking Republican woman in Indiana Senate history.

I relied upon her sound advice and compassionate outlook on a plethora of issues that came before the Senate. She was a trusted partner and strong leader, and I was lucky to have her by my side during that time.

In 2012, the incumbent secretary of state faced significant legal and political problems, and was forced to resign. Gov. Mitch Daniels needed to appoint someone with the competence, strength and reputation necessary to “right the ship.”

He asked Connie to take on the task, and for the next nine years, she brought stability, grace and strong leadership to the secretary of state's office.

The secretary of state oversees four key divisions of state government: elections, business services, securities regulation, and the regulation and oversight of automobile dealerships. Connie oversaw the modernization of Indiana's business services operations, bringing our state to the forefront of convenience and accountability in this important sector. Now, it's an easy 1-2-3 step to organize a business, make sure you remain properly registered, and obtain the forms and documents necessary to stay in compliance.

She has also overseen sweeping changes in the elections division, including the modernization of our voting machine systems, as well as ensuring that fraud has no place in our state's elections. Its no surprise that Indiana had no issues with its voting system in 2016 when there was a serious concern about foreign interference in national and state elections.

Connie also tirelessly traveled the state to visit its 92 counties each year, ensuring she remained in personal touch with local officials and businesses that rely upon her office's effective operation.

Some see the secretary of state position as a springboard to higher office; Connie never did, and her goal to be the best secretary of state she could be to the people of Indiana never wavered.

Now, Connie Lawson has decided to step down after her long, successful run as a public servant. Her reason is simply a desire to enjoy her remaining years as a “hands on” grandmother and matriarch of her great family, and to do it in the best possible health. The people of Indiana owe her a serious debt of gratitude for the remarkable job she has done on our behalf.

I hope this article has helped others know what Connie's multitude of friends and admirers already know: that she is one of the truly great political leaders in modern Indiana state history, as well as a person of unimpeachable integrity, honor and character.

Well done, my friend.