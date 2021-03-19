Inherent conflicts weaken trust in self-policing police

Earlier this month, the trial started for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for his role in the death of George Floyd.

It’s a slow start, and it’s going to take a long time for the trial to reach a conclusion. Similarly, the issues that erupted to the surface after Floyd’s death will take time to address.

As you’re no doubt aware, the death of Floyd was a catalyst for protests involving the Black Lives Matter movement. The protests included a term which was widely used and I had to look up: “ACAB.” It turns out ACAB stands for All Cops Are Bastards.

Any reasonable person knows this isn’t actually true. That said, the coining of the phrase and its continued use represent a kind of distrust at the systemic level.

That is, the claim is one not about individuals, but about the untrustworthy system within which police operate.

The problems with the existing system are serious and varied. Some arise from mission creep, where police are called to handle situations that aren’t actually police matters. Some are from inadequate preparation.

These problems can be addressed in a number of ways, from increased training (both in length and content) and increased use of non-law enforcement agencies.

But one thread runs through all these problems that will undermine good-faith efforts to address them unless it is addressed as well.

Specifically, the system is built on conflicts of interest.

The police who investigate potentially criminal activity of other officers, as well as the prosecutors who decide to press charges or not and who make presentations to a grand jury about the potentially criminal activity, have significant, serious and untenable conflicts of interest.

Their personal relationships and professional cooperation preclude independent judgment.

To be blunt, the idea that a group can investigate itself without bias is laughable. And yet, it is common. Police and prosecutors are not the only ones who operate in a system that seems designed to undermine good judgment and the trust of the public.

Using the logic of ACAB, we could just as easily say that all doctors are bastards, as doctors are left to police themselves. Not surprisingly, it takes too long and it happens too infrequently for physicians to have their license to practice medicine revoked.

By the same logic, we could also say that all politicians are bastards. They determine the rules of their own behavior and decide who among their ranks will be removed or disqualified from public service.

What makes the conflicts of interest surrounding potentially criminal behavior by police particularly troubling, though, is that they also have qualified immunity, meaning they cannot be held civilly liable for the actions they take as police. The doctor can be sued and the politician voted out, but there is no clear recourse in the case of police.

While I disagree with the view that ACAB, I understand where it’s coming from. We have an armed force of individuals who, by all appearances, are not held accountable by independent judgments because they only answer to themselves or their co-workers.

Until the conflicts of interest that undermine this kind of accountability are addressed, the sentiments behind ACAB will continue, not because it’s true but because the system police operate in undermines their good judgment and the trust we could have in them.