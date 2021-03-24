Get schooled on kids' educational options

Here's a short true-or-false quiz.

1) Any Indiana taxpayer can find out how local public schools (or any public school in the state) spends its tax dollars.

True. Online, people can find out where practically every dollar of taxpayer money goes in your local public schools. It is a matter of public record.

A person can find out how much the superintendent makes, how much goes toward transportation, how much the average teacher pay is (or individual teacher salaries), how much a roofing project costs or how much money actually goes into the classroom.

And public schools are happy to share this information with everyone. Public schools understand this is taxpayer money, and it is their obligation and duty to be accountable and to spend as wisely as possible.

2) Any Indiana taxpayer can find out how local private schools (or any private school in the state) that receive Choice Scholarship money spends its tax dollars.

False. Private schools that receive Choice Scholarship tax dollars are not held to the same financial accountability standards public schools are. Try looking up the average teacher pay or how much money actually goes into the classroom at a private school.

People want to believe private schools are spending those dollars wisely, and most probably are. But the truth is, there is no way of knowing for sure where the hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars are going.

3) Public schools must accept every child who enrolls.

True. Public schools are required by law to turn no student away. This requirement public schools also gladly accept. Public schools believe every child is capable of learning and growing into a responsible, productive citizen.

4) Private schools must accept every child who enrolls.

False. Private schools are allowed to refuse any student. There is no state law requiring them to enroll all students.

5) The state of Indiana gives parents tax deduction incentives to send their children to public schools.

False. There are no tax deductions given to parents when their children attend public schools.

6) The state of Indiana gives parents tax deduction incentives to send their children to private schools.

True. Parents are eligible for a tax deduction of nearly $1,000 for each child attending a private school.

How did you do? Did you pass?

Here are a few more points that will hopefully clear up misinformation coming from Choice Scholarship advocates pertaining to how public-school supporters feel about the voucher program and private schools.

1) Public school supporters are against the philosophy behind vouchers, which allows parents to choose the best school for their children regardless of the district they live in.

False. Public school supporters are huge proponents of giving parents the freedom to send their children to whatever school best meets their educational needs. No schools are identical, and each offers different educational opportunities. Vouchers are one way for parents to select which school best fits their family's needs.

2) Public school supporters are against private schools.

False. Public school supporters are against taxpayer money going to private schools that don't have to follow the same fiscal accountability and transparency standards that public schools must follow. Especially when teacher pay and dollars going to the classroom are such a huge focus in Indiana – and rightfully so.

3) Public schools are afraid to compete with private schools.

Absolutely false. Public schools are willing, able and eager to compete with any private school on a level playing field following the same rules.

All schools receiving tax dollars should have the same fiscal accountability and transparency standards, with financial reporting documents being a matter of public record. All schools receiving tax dollars should not be allowed to discriminate when enrolling students; they should accept all children.

If you are concerned that hundreds of millions of your taxpayer dollars are going to private organizations without any fiscal accountability or oversight, you must email or call your legislators as soon as possible. Let them know you oppose Senate Bill 413 and House Bill 1005.