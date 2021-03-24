Pay equity equals social empowerment

Since 1881, the American Association of University Women has worked to empower women.

Part of our mission at the Fort Wayne Branch of AAUW has been to continue the work for pay equity for all people. In recognition of this goal, March 24, All Women's Equal Pay Day, has been set to remind us that the goal includes all people in our society.

Recently, I was asked to speak to a college class of students majoring in various business careers. My topic was the issues surrounding pay equity. Since my views about these issues were partly derived from watching my mother struggle as a single parent to support a family, I told the story of my mother's work career during the '50s and '60s and being my mentor for continuing to work for equal pay for all people.

She was left to support four children by herself when I was 7 years old, and I watched her struggle to make ends meet by working several jobs.

Although her primary job was accounting for finances, preparing payroll, preparing taxes, ordering supplies, food and grain for a grocery store and a feed and grain elevator, as well as any other clerical duties needing to be performed, she continued to be paid the minimum wage of that time.

What she actually did was the work a certified public accountant and secretary would have been responsible for. But at that time, women could only become bookkeepers or secretaries and, therefore, were paid far less.

However, through watching her struggles, three of her four children managed to get a college education. As I told the college students during my recent presentation, “All of you have a mother or a sister, aunt, possibly a wife or a girlfriend who will be affected by the inequality of pay in our society. Ultimately, it will also have an effect on you as well. When I was in college, no one taught us anything about how to negotiate your pay.”

As an education major, you were offered a salary to teach and you could accept it or not

In one of my education classes, I remember a college instructor bringing up the topic and being against teachers joining an educational union. In his view, belonging to a union for educators was wrong and no one should get into teaching if they expected to make more money or have any benefits.

After being in education for nearly 40 years, it is obvious that our work for pay equity is not done.

And that is why I am passionate about bringing awareness to the public on these issues.

AAUW would like the public to become aware of what Equal Pay Day truly means to citizens. It denotes how far into the new year women must work to be paid what men were paid the previous year.

Started by the National Committee on Pay Equity in 1996, the goal was to raise awareness about the gender wage gap. Since then, other Equal Pay Days have been added to the calendar to denote that mothers and most women of color face a wider-than-average gap and need to work even longer to catch up to men's earnings.

For 2021, these are the Equal Pay Days for the following groups:

• March 9 was Asian American and Pacific Islander Women's Equal Pay Day. Asian American and Pacific Islander women are paid 87 cents for every dollar paid to white men.

• Today is All Women's Equal Pay Day. Women working full time and year-round are paid 82 cents for every dollar paid to a man.

• June 4 is Mothers' Equal Pay Day. Mothers are paid 70 cents for every dollar paid to fathers.

• Aug. 3 is Black Women's Equal Pay Day. Black women are paid 63 cents for every dollar paid to white men.

• Sept. 8 is Native American Women's Equal Pay Day. Native women are paid 60 cents for every dollar paid to white men.

• Oct. 21 is Latinas Equal Pay Day. Latinas are paid 55 cents for every dollar paid to white men.

AAUW hopes you will pass on this information about the need for equity in pay for all people. For more information about decreasing the wage gap, improving equity within our society and ways you can become involved with working to bridge the pay gap, go to aauw.org.

Fort Wayne resident Bobbie Weikle is president of the Fort Wayne Branch of AAUW and a former special educator.