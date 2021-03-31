Myths undercut narrative of scholarship opportunities

Choice expansion language in a number of bills, most notably House Bill 1005, has been widely talked about in the media lately.

These bills seek to expand educational options for all Hoosiers, and they further empower parents to find the best educational opportunity that fits the needs of their student through the Choice Scholarship program (voucher).

Teachers unions and public school proponents have been vocal about their opposition to the bill, but I felt it necessary to correct some of the misinformation I've seen.

The opportunity to raise the voucher income limit to 300% of free and reduced lunch will not be “helping the rich.” Wealthy families don't need the voucher, and low-income families already have access. What about the middle class?

Some have been painting a picture that this voucher expansion would help only the rich, and that's simply not true. It's going to help the families who have multiple children and work several jobs just so their children can attend a school that teaches their faith and offers smaller class sizes – where their child is known and loved.

It will help the families who make just barely too much money now to qualify for a voucher, but don't make enough to afford tuition at the school they want to send their child to. For example, in one of our hard-working middle-class families, the mom is a nurse and dad is a firefighter. They have six children to support and truly struggle to afford tuition at our private school, a school able to provide the type of discipline and educational opportunities they were unable to receive in a public school.

We know traditional public-school students make up about 90% of school-age students in the state. However, students who receive a voucher make up 3% of our entire K-12 student population, but they receive only 2% of the funding.

At most, voucher students receive 90% of the amount they would have received if they attended their local public school.

They can take that amount and choose the Choice school that best fits their needs. The rest stays with the public school system, on top of any local or federal funding, without the responsibility of educating that child.

The money should follow the student at the school of his/her choice.

Currently, 350 students who attend Bishop Luers High School receive a Choice Scholarship; that is 74% of our student body. We are a diverse student body from all backgrounds – faith, race, economics and culture. All are students who have parents looking for a different and better educational environment for their children.

Why should the cost of private school education prohibit low- and middle-income families from enrolling their kids in the school of their choice?

We need to shift our focus from what Choice is “taking away” from corporations and instead focus on how it might positively affect Hoosier families and students. Our Choice students from Bishop Luers are graduating successfully, and many have enrolled in universities to pursue their goals because their parents could afford the choice of sending them to a private school – a private school that provides each student with the individual tools needed for success.

We support all efforts to expand a program that continues to give parents choice, the opportunity to choose the best school for their children, without the economic barrier of cost.

Jenny Andorfer is director of admissions at Bishop Luers High School.