Broadening Scouting's appeal

A study by New American Dimensions, a research firm specializing in ethnic market studies, determined the Boy Scouts of America has to take a more proactive approach to include youth from other cultural backgrounds.

Focus groups consisting of Venturing age (14-18 years old or ninth through 12th grade boys and girls), Scouts BSA (11-18 years old or sixth through 12th grade boys and girls), and parents of Cub Scout-age youth (7-10 years old or first to fifth grade) not currently enrolled were participants. The target market included Asians, Hispanics and Blacks.

This main objective was to increase understanding of these people's needs and desires, particularly for the Boy Scouts organization.

Themes common to all three cultural groups are having an activity they believe is safe, reinforcing values parents are teaching, and helping build their child's self-esteem and confidence. Additionally, they would like to see the activity help their child(ren) become successful in life. However, success means something different to different groups.

Black families define “success” as being an upstanding citizen and a contributing member of the community. Hispanic families see a successful child as respectful and responsible, with firm family bonds.

The importance of cultural heritage, responsibility and including the family also played a pivotal role in deciding what after-school activities were suitable for their child. Both Blacks and Asians cite independence, character development, academic improvement, discipline, leadership skills, teamwork, physical fitness and service to their community.

Black youth look for recognition, competitiveness, teamwork and service to the community. Hispanic youth want a variety of activities, and they like to try new activities. The overall response about selecting after-school activities is that they want to have fun and be with friends. Asian youth want activities that allow them to meet new people, try new things, teach leadership skills and prepare them for academic success.

The awareness and perceptions of Boy Scouts of America are positive overall. They describe Scouts as honest, responsible, disciplined, trustworthy and good citizens. The parents are aware of the Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA programs but are not familiar with what they each do, and the level of awareness is even lower for new immigrants. Venturing-age youth do not know that Venturing exists.

When describing a Scout, parents would typically say they only think of a Scout as a white boy. They also do not see a Scout as someone comfortable being with someone from their race or ethnicity.

Parents overall lack knowledge and information about all the programs Scouting provides. The disconnect of the legacy aspect of Scouting results in a lack of motivation to encourage their child(ren) to join.

Parents are concerned with safety. Including them in the process of what adult leaders have to go through to become their son or daughter's leader can reassure them.

The perception among parents is that the program is expensive because of the equipment and uniforms required. There was a sense that their child(ren) may not want to wear the uniform because it looks outdated. There are scholarships to help with camps, uniforms and other items needed to meet the program's objectives. Many units wear cool T-shirts or Class B uniforms when volunteering and at other community activities.

While youth in all groups have a positive perception of both Scouts BSA and Venturing activities, they do not see others like them Scouting, nor do they see their friends. Black youth are more challenging to recruit because they prefer team sports versus extreme sports. They believe extreme sports are too individualistic or don't provide the recognition they usually seek. Asian and Hispanic youth do like extreme sports because they give them opportunities to try something new.

The suggestion by parents and youth is that BSA marketing be more relevant to their age, gender and cultural background. They also suggest promoting fun activities that match their culture and the market where they live.

Parents want to know about Youth Protection training and the rules Scouting has set up to provide a safe environment. Emphasize that parents are encouraged to participate in their child's unit. Make a face-to-face or telephone ask instead of an email or text. Using a spokesperson from the same culture helps parents and youth identify their role in BSA.

The Boy Scouts of America has the best programs to teach and support all youth. The BSA programs provide a lifetime of benefits. They improve academic performance, increase self-confidence and self-esteem, keep participants physically fit, give opportunities to serve the community, develop leadership skills, discipline, character, an understanding of all cultural backgrounds, independence and so much more.

Moreover, youth will have fun and enjoy the time with their peers.

