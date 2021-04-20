It appears that, this coming month, senators and representatives will be considering a new bill for significantly increasing science funding. This is exciting news that, I hope, doesn't crash and burn the way that earlier drafts have.

There are good reasons to be optimistic this time.

The idea is to dramatically increase funding at the National Science Foundation. The funding would about double over five years. The foundation is a federal agency that mostly provides three- to five-year grants to scientists to do research. That means paying salaries, buying equipment, running labs and other costs of doing science.

The idea of dramatically increasing the budget has been floated for years. There were two versions of the America COMPETES Act (2007 and 2010), for example, that outlined a dramatic funding increase at the foundation. The funding follow-up was never approved, however; in part because of recession-related spending cuts during those years.

Apparently politics has changed since then. This bill was introduced last year and is being introduced again now. The two senators introducing it are Chuck Schumer, D-New York, and our own Todd Young.

Reading news stories of this bill's introduction can be a little heartwarming, if I read the tea leaves correctly. Instead of the usual two-group polarization, the debate appears to be much more, well, practical.

The main increase would come by creating a new branch within the foundation, which would be called the Directorate for Technology and would concentrate on “use-inspired” fundamental research.

To get the context here, it helps to understand how the National Science Foundation fits into the government's funding of science research.

In broad strokes, different agencies concentrate on different areas of science. For example, NASA funds astronomy and space-related technology ($14 billion). The Department of Energy funds physics ($19 billion). The National Institutes of Health fund medical-related biology and chemistry ($39 billion). The department of defense funds, well, you can guess ($72 billion).

The National Science Foundation is smaller than these, at $7 billion. If there is one unusual aspect to the organization, it is that it drives to fund and make discoveries that are more fundamental to how nature works.

There are branches with the foundation for biology, computers, geology, physics and other subjects.

Fundamental discoveries can lead in directions that are especially hard to predict, but valuable. It can takes decades of investment, so it is important that an agency is tasked with this as a primary goal.

As an example, in the mid-1980s and afterward, the National Science Foundation funded projects to create networks of computers. This system, called NSFNET, involved several universities and research centers. The system, of course, critically helped the growth of what we now call the internet.

Many senators from both parties appear to generally support the idea of increased funding. Some, however, object to the new directorate being excessively focused on developing specific new technologies, such as artificial intelligence. Others object to the concentration of funding in specific states (California and Maryland). Some object to potential overlap with funding from the Department of Energy.

I'm not sure whether these objections are well-founded or not, but it is wonderful to hear objections that are not flimsy excuses for doing nothing. Instead, these appear to be made in good faith and might lead to improving the proposal.

The proposal, however, could still fail. We should all encourage our senators and representatives to push this through the various committees with whatever changes and improvements they judge wise. We should make clear, however, that letting it fail is the worst option.

A quick phone call can do wonders.

Christer Watson, of Fort Wayne, is a visiting assistant professor of physics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Opinions expressed are his own. He wrote this for The Journal Gazette, where his columns normally appear the first and third Tuesday of each month.