Visiting Nurse volunteers comfort to patients, staff

In 1888, a group of women volunteers banded together to begin caring for the “sick poor” of Fort Wayne.

Now, 133 years later, the seeds those volunteers planted continue to flourish as Visiting Nurse.

We continue to rely on more than 130 volunteers to help us provide hospice and palliative care, plus grief support, in an 11-county region of northeast Indiana.

April 18–24 is National Volunteer Week, and hospice volunteers make special moments possible for the patients and families they serve every day. Across the U.S., more than 430,000 hospice volunteers give 19 million hours of service every year.

Every single volunteer deserves our appreciation and grateful acknowledgement.

Since the start of the pandemic, our volunteers have continued to serve. They provide emotional support to our patients and their families, in their homes and or in nursing communities. They provide companionship, light housekeeping and respite for caregivers, who can then go to the grocery store or doctor's appointments.

These volunteers are all doing this in face shields, masks, gowns and gloves. We have volunteers who are COVID-19 tested twice weekly so they can visit our patients who live in nursing communities.

Volunteers assist in our three offices, helping with administrative tasks such as receiving deliveries, answering the phone, faxing and filing. Our Hospice Home volunteers prepare meals for patients, perform COVID-19 screenings, direct phone calls and provide support for our patients and staff.

In the past year, Visiting Nurse volunteers have delivered 163 flag blankets to our patients who are military veterans as part of our We Honor Veterans program. And our garden volunteers have spent hundreds of hours to help maintain the 30 different themed flower beds that surround Hospice Home.

Many other of our volunteers choose to support us while they stay safe within their homes. Volunteers have made about 3,900 bereavement calls and have crafted hundreds of cloth masks to help protect our staff and volunteers.

They have made fidget blankets, prayer blankets, teddy bears and cards for patients.

If you are interested in learning more about volunteering at Visiting Nurse, we will be holding informational sessions from 3-4 p.m. May 5-7 at our office at 5910 Homestead Road. Please call (260) 435-3222 for more information.