A crisis ignored

This month, I joined Minority Leader Steve Scalise and nine other House colleagues on a visit to Texas to see the humanitarian crisis at our southern border.

This is not the first time I have traveled to our southern border. I traveled there in 2018.

What we saw this time was nothing like my first trip. What we saw was tragic, shocking and directly resulted from the immigration policies of the Biden administration.

The surge of migrants at the border is unprecedented. In March, more than 172,000 migrants were apprehended – a 71% increase from a year ago. The problem is only getting worse. Customs and Border Patrol expect the number of encounters to climb to more than 200,000 in April.

Despite the best efforts of law enforcement and the border patrol, we simply do not have the capacity to handle all of the people flooding our southern border. While in Donna, Texas, I saw firsthand how that facility where unaccompanied minors are living is packed and above capacity.

I saw holding “pods” that are only designed to hold 33 unaccompanied alien children with 452 little kids in them. The week before, one pod had more than 600 little girls in it.

As of March 25, the border patrol had 5,500 unaccompanied children in their custody. While they are only supposed to have the children for 72 hours, one small girl has been there for 28 days.

This is not the fault of the border patrol, who are doing the best they can to process these children in the most humane way possible. They are simply overwhelmed by the sheer number of children coming.

As a parent, you can't imagine your own children in this situation.

It's an unmitigated humanitarian nightmare. Its cause can be directly tied to President Joe Biden and the policies he's put in place.

In 2019, during a presidential debate when he was asked what his message would be to those seeking asylum, Biden said, “You should come.” Since taking office, he stopped construction of the wall on the southern border and paused all deportations.

He also altered the Migrant Protection Protocols, which meant that the United States was on the hook for housing migrants who claimed asylum at the border.

Keep in mind, three out of every four asylum claims last year were denied. American taxpayers are paying to house migrants despite the fact that most of them will lose their asylum case and be returned home.

While Biden painted his words and actions as compassionate, the results have been anything but.

We've seen facilities with families and children crammed into small spaces. In addition, smugglers known as coyotes and traffickers are using the situation to their advantage to exploit Central American families and children.

Migrant families often face sexual assault, rape, theft and extortion on the long trips from Central America at the hands of coyotes. The human traffickers are growing rich – making an estimated $411 million in February alone.

The Biden administration needs to come to terms with reality and reverse its disastrous policies before it's too late.

That starts with securing the border and using all the tools available to do that – including barriers. It also means a streamlined asylum process that requires asylum seekers to go to ports of entry. They need to be processed quickly so those who don't qualify can return to their home country expeditiously.

Most importantly, the United States needs to send a clear message to Central American families that they need to follow the lawful path to come to the United States, not the unlawful one. That means Biden needs to speak clearly and forcefully that illegal immigrants who cross the border will not be allowed to stay.

My final question is very simple. Where is Biden? Where is Vice President Kamala Harris? Why won't they come to the border?

They need to see the consequences of their policies with their own eyes.