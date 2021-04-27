I do not want to speak for other people or speak out of turn. However, I do want to talk about what I know – first, from my perspective as a white, female community leader, and second, as a social worker who is engaging with the community regarding racism today.

I hear you – and throughout this piece, “you”, “us”, “we”, etc., refer to the collective being addressed as white people, as privileged people, as law enforcement or social workers or therapists or whatever profession we choose – when you say the racism that has occurred over the past 400 years is different throughout the generations.

What I will tell you is what I see, hear and have been guilty of myself over the years regarding this topic. I know that I, still today, have so much to learn about what I am doing that is negatively affecting Black and brown people, among others.

There are intellectual buzzwords, often ill explained or overused, that trigger in us a resistance to truly understand them.

Implicit bias. Underrepresented. Cultural competency. Institutional racism.

Sometimes, these are words we think we understand, but until we really dig in to how these are intertwined with our belief systems, we will never understand.

As a leader who was not always at the top of the ladder, I have been a witness and a party to an unspoken (and unfortunately outspoken at times) bias against Black and Indigenous people of color, as well as other non-white, immigrant or “minority” groups. (The word “minority” is not always accurate, especially when we are talking about gender, sexual orientation and the full spectrum of our amorous selves.)

Some of the most notable biases are in how we hire, whom we choose as our mentors, who we seat on our boards and in leadership positions and, most importantly, how we discipline and what is disciplined.

I see genuine fear of the unknown in others when working with people who are different from them. I've witnessed conversations and mentoring in which earlier generations have warned against “congregating” staff, nontraditional leadership styles or adopting of certain norms (some as simple as wearing leggings in a professional setting).

While these are all bad enough, it goes deeper. As young professionals, we are taught how to document for discipline and promotion in a way that is heavily weighted in favor of middle class, Anglo-Saxon norms and behaviors.

For example, clothing that is acceptable, tone of voice and reaction to stress are directly related to access to financial means, physical body type, cultural upbringing and history of trauma.

Also, the ability to be flexible in your schedule, access to transportation and ability to travel are all dependent on your financial status, neighborhood, family support system, family size and ability to pay for caregivers for children and elderly.

I have heard extended family, politicians, law enforcement, staff, colleagues and other community members dismiss great ideas that negate their narrow view of who is worthy of assistance or opportunity.

I've heard excuses for why people they know have to be defined by their race so others know who they're talking about (e.g., “You know, black Larry” or “that Latino clerk at Kroger”).

I've listened as they changed their speech to “relate.” I've listened as kids and adults embrace things such as rap culture in one setting and then dismiss it as beneath them in another.

I've watched as they are appalled at the possibility that something they say is derogatory.

I've participated in fatality reviews in which professionals attribute child, maternal or overdose deaths to culture and lack of merit, rather than circumstances and structural inadequacies.

I've listened to staff who are unprepared to meet clients where they are (emotionally and physically) because they've never been around non-white families or in non-white neighborhoods.

I've watched people of color who have privilege dismiss the struggle of others, separate themselves and denigrate people in their race or other underrepresented populations.

I've watched as people of privilege mock accents, dialects, language and mannerisms of people different from themselves.

What this all leads to is continued degradation of the worth of every human being. And with worth come opportunity, privilege, advancement, acceptance and equity.

Are we better off now than 50 years ago or even 400 years ago? I don't know. But I do know this problem is ongoing and damaging.

Plainly, this is tiresome to constantly combat as a privileged white woman, so I can only imagine how exhausting it is for those we are oppressing.

So, because I can “only imagine,” I choose to listen, I choose to believe, I choose to grow, learn, develop, empathize and heal.