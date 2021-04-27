Nation unmoored from moral center

America is declining in morality and virtue.

Our society has become overwhelmed by people who have no values, low expectations or who wish to take no personal responsibility.

For our nation to survive, we must remain true to our founding principles and be involved in our civic responsibility. That is what our founders intended for us to do, to make sure we would keep our republic strong.

People with evil intent or lack of morals must be kept in check by those of us who believe in sound ethics and principles. Our founders drove home those points repeatedly.

Listen to the words of Benjamin Franklin. “Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom. As nations become more corrupt and vicious, they have more need of masters.”

James Madison stated: “To suppose that any form of government will secure liberty or happiness without any virtues in the people is a chimerical idea.”

So we see that virtue is a trait that keeps a people and a nation strong; it also saves us from tyrannical leaders by keeping them in check.

Civics is based on both virtue and personal responsibility. Both should be taught in the home by families, then reinforced in secondary surroundings, such as churches and schools.

These traits should be dominant in a society, and they should be the norm. Lawlessness and bad behavior should not be the dominant traits of a society.

These qualities should trickle upward and be held accountable in the decisions of those who represent us.

We must never forget that our virtues are based on natural law, and come from our creator, not from the government. They are written in our hearts, but they must be taught to us from an early age and reinforced throughout our lifetimes.

It is also our duty to stay engaged in our community affairs and in government. We have a representative government and our voices play an important part in the process.

Recently, we have seen a decline in participation by our citizens who hold to the notion of good values, and we see a rise in violent behavior and values that do not reflect our founding principles. Unfortunately, that brings us to a point of moral decline and a lowering of good community standards, which causes a greater loss of respect for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Instead of seeking the American dream, many in our society have drifted toward government dependency and socialism. As a result, freedom and liberty are diminished for security.

Freedom lost can never be regained, and freedom should never be sacrificed for false security.

We must get back to the basics in America. We must remember that freedom isn't free. It requires a constant safeguarding or we will lose what we cherish most, our ability to live as free human beings as God intended.

Because we are flawed, we tend to increase our own power at the expense of others.

However, our founders believed that it was important to preserve the principle of limited government through shared powers and checks and balances.

They knew it wouldn't be easy, and that flawed individuals would find it difficult to live productively with one another. They knew, however, that sound principles and a strong Constitution would go a long way in helping the American experiment succeed, along with personal and civic virtues.

Are we willing to continue to work to that end?

It's time for us to look at the big picture and resecure our destiny as a nation.

It begins with the family and spreads to our communities, then nationwide. It takes education and constant enforcement. We must instill virtue and civics in our children's minds so they can carry on our legacy.

It's time to get back to basics, America; our future depends on it.