Our enduring symbol

The chaos that often defines contemporary life can send all of us looking for signposts of continuity, stability, beauty, faith, sacrifice, service, patriotism and duty. It's mostly immaterial in this quest whether a person's worldview is grounded in progressivism or traditionalism.

An anchor of familiarity and the things of the human spirit are the ineluctable longings of which I write. These are the things that bind us together as a community in an era of polarization and sometimes toxic difference.

Such a moment occurred in the very center of Fort Wayne on a chilly, autumnal day in 1897 – an otherwise consequential year: William McKinley had been inaugurated the 25th president of the United States in March; the first Boston Marathon had been run; and Ulysses Grant's Tomb had been dedicated in New York City.

There was a lot going on in those heady years ahead of the turn of the American century.

In Fort Wayne, on Nov. 17, one of the most consequential days in the history of the city unfolded when the cornerstone of what would eventually become the Allen County Courthouse was eased, shifted and maneuvered into place. A huge crowd had turned out to watch and to celebrate as that eight-ton stone must have been a glory to behold before it was embedded in its Hoosier emplacement between Berry and Main streets.

So consequential was that event that the governor of Indiana was in attendance, the now-forgotten James A. Mount. He wasn't alone among the dignitaries on that solemn and historic day. Fort Wayne's oldest citizen joined the governor for the ceremonies, one Louis Peltier. Peltier's background is fascinating even beyond his age: He had been born in 1813 in the Old Fort. He represented all his fellow Fort Wayne citizens that day.

Everyone present knew that they were witnessing the genesis of the construction of a majestic building for the ages – replete with shimmering white marble, New England granite from Vermont and Indiana's very own Bedford blue limestone. Those would be among the materials that would comprise the granitic foundations of what would become Fort Wayne's most important and lasting civic building.

The sheer dimensions were astonishing relative to any other structure in the city's history: nearly 300 feet in length, more than 134 feet in width and soaring more than 225 high, which would include a rotating figure made of bronze atop the courthouse.

Miss Liberty, at nearly 14 feet in height, would stand fast through the ages, amid the sturm and drang of changing Indiana history. She would represent a steadfast beacon of freedom while evoking the serious work of justice that would take place beneath the dignity and ballast she represented as the most important ornament of that grand and glorious building beneath her.

Though she would rotate with the wind atop her own understated mini-dome, the continuity of liberty she represents would never waver.

It was all the vision of architect Brentwood Tolan – a classical masterpiece that would become one of Indiana's 92 famed courthouses, one for each county, and all different in size and scope yet unified by their singular purpose and glory of façade.

My former Indiana University professor Will Counts, one of the most famous photojournalists in American history, did a sterling book featuring all 92 courthouses. The Allen County Courthouse photos are one the glories of that marvelous book. Fort Wayne historian and journalist John Ankenbruck has also written incisively about the courthouse's history. I have absorbed and learned so much from them.

The James Stewart Company of Saint Louis was chosen as the general contractor, and by 1900, three years after the laying of the cornerstone, the new courthouse's occupants began to move in, concurrent with the turn of the new year and new century.

The building cost $800,000, and on Sept. 23, 1902, the Allen County Courthouse was officially dedicated.

Fort Wayne's 45,000 residents at the time could be exceedingly proud of their new courthouse even as the entire infrastructure of the nation and city was being modernized and transformed.

The railroads were taking on an increasingly important role in Fort Wayne by then, and a man who would run three times for the presidency on the Democratic ticket, William Jennings Bryan, came to Fort Wayne in 1900 to deliver his by-then famous “Cross of Gold” speech, denouncing the gold standard.

Some of my favorite parts of the Courthouse include the awe-inspiring bronze lamps that stand for the ages upon plinths supported by decorative footings; the façade that features the busts of the city's Revolutionary War namesake, Gen. “Mad” Anthony Wayne, and the man for whom the county is named, Col. John Allen, who was killed in the January 1813, Raisin River Massacre, a major battle with the British; and perhaps the apotheosis of the building's interior, the peerless stained-glass dome that resembles a nearly perfectly proportioned wheel animated by the sparking glass that seems to dance on sunny days.

One of the few architectural peers of the matchless courthouse in Fort Wayne's long history was the now-forgotten Fort Wayne Public Library that stood as a beacon of learning and celebrant of reading at the corner of Wayne and Webster streets. It resembled the White House in its understated symmetry and public purpose, and was demolished in the mid-1960s to make way for the new library – an incalculable and irreplaceable architectural loss.

Still, the Allen County Courthouse abides across time in all its shimmering beauty, a good and trusted neighbor that reminds us of the foundational importance of law, liberty and the irreproachable centrality of unwavering justice in the Hoosier and American experience.

Winston Churchill famously quipped, “We shape our buildings and afterward our buildings shape us.”

That is the mantra of the building that stands like a rock, and rightly, in the center of a city we love and revere. It is a symbol of elegance and the best of Fort Wayne.

Timothy S. Goeglein is a native of Fort Wayne and a resident of northern Virginia.