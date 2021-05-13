Menthol menace

National No Menthol Sunday on May 16 is an annual observance led by the Center for Black Health and Equity and focuses on educating the community about the harmful effects on African Americans who use tobacco products and vape and the role of flavors like menthol.

This year's theme, A New Day, looks at renewed efforts at a complete ban on menthol and menthol products despite failed efforts in the past.

Tobacco use is a major contributor to the three leading causes of death among African Americans, and with most African American smokers choosing menthol cigarettes, it is imperative that we highlight the devastating effects of these products within our communities.

Smoking-related illness kills 47,000 African Americans each year. That is more than homicides, suicides, car accidents, AIDS-related deaths and police brutality combined, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Research shows that menthol products disproportionately affect African Americans. In fact, while only 29% of white smokers choose menthol, 85% of African Americans smoke the products. Many people attribute this to aggressive marketing of menthol products within African American communities. For example, researchers have found that tobacco companies often offer cheaper pricing and better deals on menthol cigarettes in black neighborhoods.

Studies also have shown that menthol increases dependency. The menthol flavoring helps mask the harshness of smoke, making it easier to start smoking. Menthol's smoothness also makes it easier to inhale the smoke, allowing more toxins into a person's lungs.

Congress in 2020 banned flavored tobacco products but left menthol up to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA has for almost a decade ignored citizen petitions to ban menthol. Most recently, the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council sued the FDA, saying it had unreasonably delayed its decision, and a federal judge in California gave the agency until the end of April to respond to the petition.

On May 6, the FDA announced its intent to ban menthol-flavored cigarettes and cigars within the next year. The proposed changes have to go through a public comment period before enactment. FDA officials said the ban is an effort at promoting better health equity. We are elated about this ban.

National No Menthol Sunday includes a variety of activity ideas and support for faith communities, including free educational videos, quit support for smokers, prayer walks, resources for social media, church presentations and more. HealthVisions Midwest of Fort Wayne and the Allen County Health Equity Coalition (ACHEC), a group of local health advocates and social service agencies, support No Menthol Sunday.

“HealthVisions Midwest joins Tobacco Free Allen County in promoting health by exposing the harmful effects of menthol cigarettes in our community,” said Sharon Tubbs, ACHEC facilitator and director of HealthVisions Midwest.

Anyone interested in participating or learning more can go to www.nomentholsunday.org or contact me at pturner@tobaccofree02.org.

The NMS website also includes resources for The Big Quit, a free COVID-19 tobacco cessation resource. According to the APM Research Lab, black Americans die from COVID-19 at a rate three times that of white Americans, and smoking can make the disease worse.

Anyone interested in quitting smoking, vaping or other tobacco products can call 1-800-QUIT-NOW for free support and cessation products, or email Tobacco Free Allen County at pturner@tobaccofree02.org for local quit resources.

Pat Turner is tobacco education coordinator for Tobacco Free Allen County.