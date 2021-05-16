Letter carriers' food drive goes virtual again

As president of the National Association of Letter Carriers, Summit City Branch 116, it is my privilege to represent the city letter carriers in Fort Wayne and much of the surrounding area. One of the ways letter carriers serve our community beyond delivering the mail is through the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Every year, letter carriers throughout the nation participate in what is no doubt the largest one-day food drive in the country. Our customers simply place a bag or two of food at or near their mail box and we pick it up. The food is then separated by thousands of volunteers and delivered to local participating food banks.

In 2019, letter carriers in Fort Wayne and the surrounding area collected well over 300,000 pounds of food. The Associated Churches Food Bank received 230,000 pounds of the food collected. Normally the amount our local drive collects is enough to stock the shelves of the Associated Churches Food Bank for six to nine months!

The remaining food collected in 2019 went out to 23 other food banks in Allen County and surrounding communities.

Unfortunately, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive had to be canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This temporarily left many of the pantry shelves empty. However, through the efforts of the Northeast Indiana AFL-CIO, UAW Local 2209, and other community leaders, the Hold Them Over Solidarity Virtual Food Drive was able to raise $36,000 and provide more than 32,000 meals for families in need throughout our community. This was a huge accomplishment!

This year, the Food Drive was originally scheduled to occur May 8 but had to be postponed again due to the ongoing pandemic. As of now, the National Association of Letter Carriers plans to have a traditional food drive in the fall.

Still, the need for food is as great as ever. Once again supplies are running low. In fact, since the pandemic began, the Associated Churches has seen a 20% increase in need for assistance.

This is why we are joining forces to hold our second Solidarity Virtual Food Drive with one goal in mind – #HoldThemOver again. This year, our goal is to top the funds raised last year.

The second Virtual Solidarity Food Drive kicked off Friday and runs through May 28. The time is now to join together to help those who are struggling to put food on the table.

Did you know that a dollar can feed a family of four for a day, and for less than $30, the Associated Churches Food Bank can feed that same family for a month?

By all of us working together, I am confident that we can once again hold the food pantries over until we are able to collect food in person when the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive resumes.

I encourage you to give today. If we all give a little, we can make a big difference for those in need.

Timothy Scroggs is president of the Nation al Association of Letter Carriers Summit City Branch 116.