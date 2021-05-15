Thank you, in ink

My spouse writes thank-you notes. Not email notes ... real thank-you notes. They are very sincere.

She writes her notes on paper, puts them into envelopes and blows our vast fortune by adding a stamp to each envelope.

I remember the thank-you note she sent to me after our first date. Without quoting it in its entirety, I can tell you that she thanked me for not being a total idiot. I paused upon reading her words, but I asked her – and she agreed – to go with me on a second date anyway. So, you tell me, who was the idiot?

Years passed. With them went telephone booths and many phone landlines. Cellphones and texting now predominate. My wife, however, is stuck to her old ways. She still writes thank-you notes.

If you were driving downtown last week and went through a red light, nearly crashing into my wife's car but missing by inches, your thank-you note will arrive soon. First she has to use your license number to get your name and address from the BMV.

In the last election, did you vote for the wrong candidate? Your thank-you note probably thanked you for participating in the democratic electoral process. I concede, however, that if you voted for the wrong candidate, your thank-you note came in an envelope with postage due.

Of course my wife regularly writes thank-you notes to our grandchildren. She thanks them for politely laughing at their Papaw's jokes. I tell her not to go to the trouble. I am certain our grandchildren eagerly await my next joke. I wonder if they have heard the one about a prince, a playboy, a parrot and a talking frog walking into a saloon.

Just now, as I am writing this disclosure regarding her, my wife yelled from the kitchen, “Thanks for going to the post office to buy more stamps.” I cannot wait for her to see the design on these stamps, but I do want to be at a safe distance when she does.

Becky's habits must have started when she was a little girl. She probably wrote thank-you notes to Santa Claus.

Writing to Santa may have been a smart move but an expensive one. First class stamps cost 3 cents each back then. I was prudent with my money. I certainly did not walk miles collecting discarded Coke bottles out of roadside ditches just to return them for the deposit and then blow the money on stamps.

Do not assume the young version of me could not write notes. My cursive handwriting was deliberate and legible, unlike the printing that schools teach youngsters today. Besides, what self-respecting boy wanted to send a printed note to a girl in geography class? Printing the note would suggest immaturity.

Even though one of my front teeth was knocked out during a pickup tackle football game, any girl at Broadview Elementary could see from my notes passed in class that I had savoir faire.

Those years were long before I met Becky. The sophistication I possessed, and which obviously impressed her, was due in part to my growing up in the shadow of Indiana University. For Becky, meeting a boy from Bloomington was a dream come true.

Becky grew up in Evansville, riverboat country. That might be why she is tired of banjo music.

I wish I had known of her dislike of banjos. While courting her, I rented a canoe for a trip on White River, over by Spencer. I had my banjo hidden in a large laundry bag.

As we drifted downstream, beneath overhanging tree branches and a blue sky with marshmallow clouds, I pulled out my banjo. Coincidence or not, Becky immediately capsized our canoe.

That did not bother me. Capsizing in waist-high water on a warm day was sort of funny.

A wave of gratitude was beginning to sweep over me as I saw what Becky was doing. She was going after my banjo as it drifted downstream in the slow current.

My appreciation evaporated after we got the canoe upright and continued paddling. Becky was using the banjo as a paddle.

No thank-you note for her.

Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.