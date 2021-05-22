Let the buffalo roam

Going to stray a bit from home today, but with an idea that's just so darn much fun and interesting that it might be worth the journey.

And we must start with a couple of assumptions. First is that you recognize that in times past bison – buffalo – roamed this range we now call home. In fact, there is a buffalo trace, a deeply etched and well-trod path that crosses southern Indiana. And there are early accounts of places where the buffalo roamed in both northeast and northwest Indiana.

The last bison in Indiana allegedly was shot in Orange County down near Paoli in 1830. And, of course, the bison is prominently preserved on the state's seal, where, ironically, the buffalo is in flight from the approaching settler armed with an axe.

In their migration to the salt licks of southern Indiana and Kentucky, the buffalo carved the path of their journey into a road-like depression that extended from south of Vincennes, where the animals swam across the Wabash River, to the Ohio River at what are now New Albany, Clarksville and Jeffersonville. Here they once again had to swim a large river.

An early account of Ouiatenon – modern day Lafayette – described the landscape: “Nothing is visible to the eye but prairies full of buffaloes.”

But back to this business of swimming the river, because that's what this is all about: One man's proposed tribute to the American bison in which the critters could roam freely back and forth across the greatest river of North America, the Mississippi.

I know nothing of buffalo swimming skills, but my guess is that not even the healthiest buffalo could swim the swift-moving, thousand-yard stream that drains most of middle America. Thus has a fellow named Chad Pregracke come up with a solution that salutes the wildlife of the great western American frontier just as the arch in St. Louis salutes the men who claimed and tamed it. He has created a “Living Lands and Waters” organization centered on a single bridge across the river.

If you have driven across the Midwest on Interstate 80, you have been there. As you round the Illinois hills on the interstate and approach the Quad Cities – Moline, East Moline, Rock Island, Bettendorf and Davenport – you glide down into the Mississippi valley and onto a low-slung concrete bridge that spans the river and takes you from Illinois into Iowa on the other side. It's a half-mile across.

The bridge is 55 years old now, considered obsolete; it is to be replaced in the years ahead. It carries about 42,000 cars and trucks a day. Somehow that bridge seems the midpoint between the cluster and clutter of the East and the wide expanse of the American West.

To simply replace it means it would have to be torn down, blown up, hauled away, an undertaking that would cost millions of dollars ... to which Mr. Pregracke responds: Leave it right where it is and turn it into something really spectacular. Call it the American Bison Bridge.

He has a vision: Acquire several hundred acres of land at both ends of the bridge, return them to their natural prairie state, tall grasses, prairie flowers. Recall the opening scene of “Little House on the Prairie”?

And populate it with a herd of those most majestic of North American mammals, the bison, the buffalo.

And then link it all together – the East and the West and the great river – with the bridge. Put soil and grass on the concrete roadway and allow the bison to roam at will between Illinois and Iowa, between East and West, metaphorically between the woodlands of Indiana and Wisconsin and the high plains of Nebraska and the Dakotas and on to the mountains. But do it, symbolically, in this small patch of land and this one small slice of the great stream of the Father of Waters.

Oh, there are great problems and small details. Where to relocate Interstate 80? How to acquire the approaches that are populated and littered with restaurants and service stations? And is it a national park?

One detail he has already addressed: That bridge is really two bridges, eastbound and westbound. Westbound becomes the buffalo trace and eastbound becomes the grand observatory, the walkway across the Mississippi that is also the balcony from which to observe what was once common and now all but non-existent: The roaming and movement of the bison, the buffalo herd.

The 46-year-old Pregracke is a man made of optimism. He said he has spoken with the states and with the feds and the good news is this:

“Nobody has said 'no' yet.”

Ed Breen is the retired assistant managing editor for photos/graphics at The Journal Gazette. He wrote this as a commentary for WBAT-AM in Marion.