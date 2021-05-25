Grants aid recovering veterans

The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs is committed to making our state the preferred choice for veterans to live, work and thrive.

No one organization can do it all, however. That is why we work with partners throughout the state whose mission is also to serve the veteran community.

Funding is often the largest hurdle our partners experience, and our Grants for Veterans' Services program is designed to help.

This year, the Department of Veterans Affairs is once again awarding grants through the veterans' services program. Nonprofit organizations dedicated to assisting veterans with their mental health and well-being, as well as promoting quality-of-life initiatives such as ending veteran homelessness, are welcome to apply for the program by June 14.

Grants will be awarded in the amounts of $25,000 and $150,000, depending on each applicant's need for funds, the availability of funding and volume of eligible applicants.

Last year, we focused veterans' services grants on ending homelessness among veterans, and we are seeing some dramatic results. In particular, the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness announced in March that an area around Kokomo was the first region in the state to end veteran homelessness. Our partners in that area said they could not have done it without the grant.

Nearly $1 million was awarded to 13 other nonprofit organizations across the state. From Crown Point to Terre Haute and areas in between, Grants for Veterans' Services funds helped veterans and their families find safe, affordable places to live.

We continue to hear stories of how the differences made by veterans' services grant recipient organizations. We are excited to see the progress we can make for our Indiana veterans with this year's distribution of funds.