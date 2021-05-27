Road map to recovery

Being good stewards of public funds is at the forefront of Mayor Tom Henry's administration. As city controller, it's my duty to ensure my staff and I make informed and strategic decisions to protect resources placed in our care.

We take our responsibility seriously, as evidenced by our recent award from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. Fort Wayne was recognized with a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for our most recent comprehensive annual financial report. The report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which include demonstrating a constructive spirit of full disclosure to clearly communicate our financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. This is the 31st year in a row that Fort Wayne has received this honor.

As we look ahead, we have an important role in overseeing the $50.8 million coming to the city through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. We'll receive half of the funds this year and the remaining 50% in 2022. The funds are to be used by the end of 2024.

Recently, City Council approved the establishment of a new fund to place the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds as a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. It's a requirement of the Indiana State Board of Accounts.

Guidelines from the U.S. Treasury were distributed earlier this month. The mayor and his leadership team are reviewing the federal guidelines on how to use the funds, but there are restrictions. We're in the process of developing a plan to determine how to invest the funding in the best way possible to benefit our community.

We do know that areas that can be addressed with the funds include the following:

• To respond to the pandemic or its negative economic effects, including assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, or aid to affected industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality.

• For premium pay to eligible workers performing essential work (as determined by each recipient government) during the pandemic, providing up to $13 per hour above regular wages.

• For the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the pandemic (relative to revenue collected in the most recent full fiscal year prior to the emergency).

• To make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.

Residents can be assured that the process of determining where to invest the funds will be conducted in a thorough and comprehensive manner.

Together, we will continue to combat COVID-19 and the impact it will have on our community for some time. We're doing our very best to serve and protect taxpayers.

Being in position to invest $50.8 million back into Fort Wayne will have a tremendous positive effect on individuals, families, neighborhoods and businesses.