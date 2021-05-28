No shame - period

Aunt Flow. Crimson Wave. Girl's Flu. Shark Week. These are just four of the popular terms used to describe “that time of the month” – periods.

Despite the intended humor behind these phrases, many women lack the proper hygiene to handle this monthly bodily function.

May 28 is Menstrual Hygiene Day, which began in 2014 to highlight the importance of good menstruation hygiene. May is the fifth month of the year, highlighting how the average period lasts five days. The 28th was chosen because that is the number of days in a menstruation cycle.

Menstrual Hygiene Day reminds us that not every individual has safe or reliable access to menstruation hygiene products.

Unfortunately for many individuals in our society and around the world, Menstrual Hygiene Day passes like the day before and the day after; it is a day where many individuals continue to hide in shame because their period started flowing and they are without proper sanitation or even products.

It is also possible, as researchers have estimated, that 800 million individuals are on their period on any given day.

In many areas of the world, periods – a fact of life for half the population – aren't discussed.

In parts of Africa, including Uganda, young girls hide at home during their period. In parts of Africa and India, girls are isolated for 15 days once they get their first period. In the Philippines, moms wash their daughter's blood-soaked underwear and the girl washes her face with the same water. In some Mideast cultures, young girls are slapped the first time they get their period to remind them they will walk through life with shame.

Having a period should not be shameful. Yet, the shame comes from the lack of communication on the topic. A recent conversation with my sisters revealed none of us remember having “the talk.” We were told by mom “use pads (or tampons) and change them every four hours.”

When we hear about periods through pop culture, it is often used as an excuse (Cher Horowitz, “Clueless”: “I had to haul to the ladies' room because I was surfing the Crimson Wave.”) or the butt of a joke (”Younger,” Season 2 Episode 8: “Are you ragging right now?”); we never encounter the seriousness of the issue.

Period poverty is the phrase used to describe inequalities related to menstruation.

I had never heard of #PeriodPoverty until a colleague in California started working with a Fresno nonprofit to hold drives to gather menstrual pads and tampons and provide information about the problem in that state's Central Valley.

The severity of the issue hit home after reading a news release from George Mason University about research showing 14.2% of college-age women experienced period poverty at some point in their college career. The researchers also found that those women were more likely to report severe to moderate depression.

Former President Barack Obama was shocked when lifestyle vlogger Ingrid Nilsen asked about the “luxury tax” on menstrual products. He suggested in 2016 that the luxury tax was probably a result of the men who wrote the laws believing that menstrual products are a luxury.

I dare you to find one menstruating individual who believes menstruating is a luxury; 14 states – including neighboring Illinois and Ohio – have eliminated the tax, perhaps realizing that the cramps, upset stomachs and other maladies that come with the end of the menstruation cycle do not communicate luxury.

Recently, researchers have begun to investigate how widespread period poverty is in the U.S. Worldwide, the issue has been studied and documented, including in the documentary “Bleeding Free,” which focuses on the problem in Scotland and Uganda. New Zealand makes products free in school restrooms until 2024, when it will revisit the initiative. As of November 2020, Scotland became the first country to make free hygiene products available in all public restrooms.

Gender disparities exist within health care systems. One sure sign is the number of young girls worldwide, estimated at 113 million, who drop out of school once their menarche (first period) begins. In Malawi, 29% of young girls drop out of school during their menarche. There are no available numbers for the United States.

Until passage of the Affordable Care Act, Viagra was free for men but many women were still paying out of pocket for birth control. And while condoms can be found for free on many college campuses, only a handful – including Indiana University-Bloomington,IUPUI, IU-Kokomo, IU-Southwest and more recently Purdue University – have free menstrual products.

Today should be the beginning of breaking the silence on menstruation and ending the stigma associated with a natural act.

Contribute hygiene products during your local food drives and have the conversation with your daughters and sons. Help combat period poverty and end stigma associated with menstruation.