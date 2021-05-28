Policies in the interest of us all

Of all the cases in the history of medical ethics, Dax Cowart's has always stuck with me.

One day, when he and his father were surveying their ranch in Texas, they were caught up in a natural gas explosion that killed Dax's father. Dax survived the initial blast, but was severely burned all over his body. When he was found by another rancher, he asked for a gun with the clear intention of ending his own life. The farmer refused.

Over the next decade, Dax repeatedly refused the treatments that were forced upon him. He attempted suicide on multiple occasions, once by trying to jump from a hospital window. When he was finally well enough to leave the hospital, he had lost his hands and his eyes. Throughout the remaining years of his life, he always contended he should have been allowed to die, if not assisted in ending his life.

Dax never called out the rancher who found him. That is, Dax seems to have recognized the distinction between the personal beliefs of an individual and the policies of an institution. The rancher may not believe that he should help someone kill themselves or allow them to die.

But that's a very different thing from a hospital or health care system, or our laws and regulations, refusing to help someone kill themselves or allow them to die.

In the decades since Dax and his father were caught up in that explosion, our attitudes toward ending one's life have changed significantly. At the time, Dax's desire to end his life was “evidence” of his irrationality. Such “evidence” is obviously circular (wanting to commit suicide is irrational; why? Because no rational person would want to commit suicide; why not? Because wanting to commit suicide is irrational; why? Because no rational person would want to commit suicide ... ).

Thankfully, this logically monstrous view has been generally abandoned. But we are left with the question of how policies about patients who want to end their own life should be made.

One answer: the beliefs of the person making the policy. There is a certain simplicity here. The policy should be determined by the beliefs of whoever is in charge. It also has a certain symmetry.

The rancher was in charge, in a certain sense, when he encountered Dax Cowart. And his beliefs determined whether Dax was able to end his own life at that moment. Similarly, whoever is in charge of our laws and our policies would use their beliefs to determine what we all get to do.

The problem: There's an important difference between the rancher and legislators and policymakers. The rancher hasn't taken on the responsibility of looking out for the public interest, but legislators and policymakers have. They have a responsibility to look out for the public as a whole, not simply the public that agrees with them and shares their particular beliefs and views.

And so, whether we're talking about the justices on the Supreme Court, the governor, senators, House members, the president, the mayor, City Council or even school board members, their decisions are not like those of the rancher, who decides based solely on personal conscience.

Their decisions are supposed to reflect the interests and worldviews of all the individuals they were elected or appointed to represent, not just the ones who agree with them.

In a time of ideological strife and polarizing politics, this is even more difficult. But that doesn't make it any less of a responsibility. They took on the job of representing all our interests and we should demand that they do it.