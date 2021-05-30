IU carefully plots return to normal

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than a year ago, one of Indiana University's primary goals has been to make it safer to be a part of IU's campus communities than not.

Driven by the moral imperative to protect the health of our students, faculty and staff, while also providing a world-class education, we continue to leverage the faculty at IU's School of Medicine and our schools of public health to provide expert advice on testing, contact tracing, vaccinations, and health and safety techniques, including masking and social distancing, to open our campus environments.

Because IU Fort Wayne, along with all other IU campuses, has been so successful in achieving this goal, we are now planning for a mostly normal fall 2021 semester and delivering what our students, faculty and staff have been craving for so long – a return to in-person classes, more in-person events and activities, and a more typical university experience.

By now, you know that IU is requiring all members of its campus communities around the state to be vaccinated this fall, with state-required opportunities for exemptions, including medical and religious.

This decision was not made lightly, and it is consistent with every other decision we have made since the start of the pandemic in its singular focus on protecting the health and safety of our communities. This requirement (which is legally permissible) is also part of broader health and safety guidance for the upcoming fall semester developed by the university's Restart Committee, which includes some of the nation's leading medical, public health, legal and ethical experts.

It is also how we confidently get our university back to normal.

This is how we begin to lift restrictions on masking and physical distancing, safety practices our IU community have successfully demonstrated for so many months and ones they are understandably now eager to put aside.

This is how we get our students back in our classrooms, research labs, performance halls, internships and study abroad programs that prepare them for personal and professional success after graduation.

This is how we resume the time-honored traditions and experiences that our students and other members of our communities have come to cherish – events like the Little 500, IU basketball and football games, concerts, plays, art exhibitions, festivals and other social activities.

If we hope to bring back all of these experiences and continue to avoid large outbreaks of the virus, the science is clear that we need a much higher rate of immunity within our IU community. The vaccines – which have proven to be remarkably safe and effective, and which have now been administered more than 5 million times in the Hoosier state – are the only way to make sure that happens by the time our students return to campus.

As our state's leading educator of medical and health care professionals, IU has a special obligation to anticipate and support the health and well-being of both our campuses and the greater communities. Our students and faculty serve and support patients and health professionals across Indiana, and we have a responsibility to them and to others in our IU family.

Of course, not everyone will agree with IU's decision to require the vaccine, and we understand that. From the early days of the pandemic, ideas and opinions on managing the spread of COVID-19 have differed and evolved, yet IU's constant commitment has been acting in the best interest of our students, faculty and staff and the communities in which they live and serve.

As we approach the fall semester knowing that the vast majority of our community will be safely vaccinated, we will continue to maintain a thoughtful approach to managing and mitigating the pandemic and adhere to the behaviors and actions that kept us together this past year.

And we will look forward – with great enthusiasm – to the fall, when our campuses will once again be full of energy and spirit.

Dr. Michael J. Mirro is chair of the Indiana University Board of Trustees and senior vice president and chief academic research officer of the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation in Fort Wayne. He also serves as a clinical professor of medicine at Indiana University.