Critical to understanding

What is critical race theory?

I can't claim to be an authority in the field, but from my 50+ years as a sociologist, I can attest that its basic assumptions are valid and useful.

Critical race theory concentrates not on the racially prejudiced attitudes held by individuals but on the policies, practices, norms, customs and laws of a society, as well as the social, cultural, economic and political institutional structures that embody and perpetuate them.

The theory claims we cannot begin to understand the roots and consequences of inequality in our society until we acknowledge the central role played by race in our history and present, beginning with the extensive and lasting injuries of slavery.

For example, the net wealth of a typical white family in the U.S. is about 10 times the net wealth of the typical Black family. This disparity not only resulted from the economic oppression of Blacks during slavery, Reconstruction (the post-Civil War era) and Jim Crow (the officially enforced segregation of Blacks and whites) that excluded Blacks from opportunities to earn and save wealth, but also later policies.

Great Depression policies of the 1930s, designed to alleviate the plight of Americans without housing, benefitted whites far more than Blacks (building segregated housing, with most of the funding directed to white housing, loaning money to whites to buy homes but not to Blacks).

These housing disparities were worsened by the fact that, because whites would not buy homes in Black neighborhoods, the market value for Black families' homes was much lower than those for white families' homes, so there was less equity wealth to pass on to the next generation.

Post-World War II policies such as the GI Bill (financial aid to soldiers returning from war) also continued racial-exclusion policies. The banking practice of redlining (drawing red lines around Black neighborhoods considered too risky for banks to insure their mortgages) reinforced wealth inequality.

For most Americans, their biggest claim to wealth is their home equity: the net worth of their home. Blacks have been excluded in a variety of ways from owning homes and building home equity.

In 2020, 44% of Black families owned their home, compared with 73.7% of white families. (In fact, the nearly 30-percentage-point gap between white and Black homeownership today is larger than the 27-percentage-point gap that existed in 1960 when housing discrimination was legal.) As a result, Black families have far less home equity to borrow against (e.g., for their children's education, for home improvements, etc.) and far less to pass on to the next generation when they die.

Thus, the inequalities are built into the system and will continue to reproduce racial inequality until they are reformed.

One more example of institutionalized racism: the “N-word.”

When you use the term “N-word,” pretty much everybody knows exactly what you're referring to. While most of us may say we despise the word and would never use it ourselves, it is nevertheless firmly embedded in our minds, with or without our consent. It is a hidden but dangerous weapon we carry, ready to be used if we believe our white privilege is being threatened.

Plus, there's no equivalent epithet to insult and inflict pain on whites on a par with the “N-word.” Cracker? Redneck? Honky? Whitey?

We whites do not feel a sting from these words and can laugh them off. Not so when the “N-word” is hatefully hurled at Black folks, propelled by the force of more than 200 years of contempt and oppression.

Critical race theory looks at how these historical inequalities (the long and violent history of slavery and its aftermath) are perpetuated simply by going along with the way things are, refusing to question why things are the way they are. We whites prefer to believe that we earned every privilege we have, oblivious to the barriers we did not have to face because we are white.

Whites who oppose critical race theory fear exposing the advantages their white skin still confers, claiming, “That's the past! I never owned any slaves!”

They ignore that these inequalities can and will persist until those of us who benefit say, “No more. It is not enough simply to be non-racist. We must be antiracist, determined to dismantle these structures of oppression and inequality.”