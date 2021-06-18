Suppression of ideas proves more dangerous than engagement

As a college professor, the spouse of a pre-K teacher and the parent of an elementary school student, a middle school student and a high school student, I must admit to a certain kind of confusion about the recent legislative push to outlaw critical race theory in K-through-12 education.

If you're not aware, there are several states that have already passed laws and several others considering laws that would prohibit the teaching of critical race theory in their K-12 classrooms. These legislative efforts raise a number of issues.

First, the prohibitions are fundamentally misguided because they assume that students automatically and willingly absorb the content of a class. There is a lesson I have been taught by my students many, many times. Students can be led to learn things, but they cannot be made to learn anything. Kind of like you can lead a horse to water, but you cannot make it drink.

So the notion that simply allowing critical race theory into the classroom will lead students to believe it or understand it is naïve at best.

Second, such legislation depends on one of two views: Either education is indoctrination or some ideas are too dangerous to discuss. More likely, it seems to view education as indoctrination; that the formal curriculum is a way to make people believe things.

These legislators are trying to prohibit certain topics because they believe (and want?) truth to be controlled by those in positions of authority and power. Put another way, banning an idea from the educational setting makes sense as a way to control students' conclusions if you think students are simply receptacles into which teachers pour knowledge. Again, this is naïve at best.

Alternatively, these legislators may believe that some ideas are too dangerous to discuss in the classroom. The very mention of critical race theory, in some way, threatens something about the fabric of society. Or something like that.

But, historically, the ideas that have done the most harm have been the ones blindly accepted.

That is, it's not ideas that are dangerous, but dogmatic acceptance and adherence to them. Overconfidence has always been more dangerous than challenging the dominant worldview or criticizing those in power.

I think there is a better and more accurate view of education, one where the goal is not indoctrination, does not depend on authority-based understandings of truth and is not afraid of some ideas. Instead, the goal is developing skills and critical thinking and the respectful exchange of ideas and perspectives.

Like many of you, I have had experiences with teachers who required their own ideas to be repeated back to them without question. But, also like many of you, such experiences did not convince me that the teacher was right, but instead taught me how to memorize and repeat to simply get past the class.

I think the legislative push to outlaw critical race theory in K through 12 sends the wrong message. The legislation tells students that there are some ideas you're not allowed to talk about. That these students and our marketplace of ideas cannot deal with the threat they pose, cannot critically engage with them and cannot help but adopt them if they are taught.

This seems more dictatorial, tyrannical and dangerous than any discussion of critical race theory ever could be.