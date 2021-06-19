Month of reflection offers points of inflection

“History isn't something you look back at and say it was inevitable; it happens because people make decisions that are sometimes very impulsive and of the moment, but these moments are cumulative realities.”

– Marsha P. Johnson,

Stonewall activist

For people of goodwill, the month of June is filled with both a celebratory and somber tune. In a span of just 27 days, we commemorate four instances where America continues to be challenged to change its ways.

It was June 1, 1921, that a mob of whites burned an entire Black neighborhood in Tulsa to the ground, and for years nobody ever offered a conciliatory sound.

It was June 17, 2015, that a massacre took place at Mother Emmanuel Church and left nine innocent lives laying on that sacred scene.

It was June 19, 1865, that Texas learned it could no longer allow illegal slavery to survive and thrive.

And it was June 28, 1969, that a vanguard of citizens resisted police after a raid on the Stonewall Inn was designed to place gay rights in the trash bin.

Well, the destruction of “Black Wall Street” was about sending financially independent Blacks into an irreparable place; the Mother Emmanuel massacre was about creating another civil war around race; what has come to be celebrated as Juneteenth was about no longer keeping Blacks in a subservient place; and the Stonewall raid represented the view of most Americans that those identified as gay were not worthy of receiving grace.

Each of these events represented issues of basic human dignity and rights, but in far too many instances we are still struggling to get an authentic flow of inclusion into our nation's sights.

I know we are in the post-George Floyd era where it's in vogue to claim you are working earnestly to heal racism's error, but there are still far too many African American, Asian, Jewish and LGBTQ citizens who literally live in daily terror.

For some of us, in the words of Marian Wright Edelman, “it is utterly exhausting – physically, mentally and emotionally.” And that's just June, with so much left to prune.

Let us not forget that July will expose that freedom is still not a guarantee on which all of us are able to safely rely. It is the one constant in what the late Maya Angelou called “these yet-to-be United States of America,” where one wonders whether we will ever conquer this sense of racial hysteria.

I know more people are declaring “Black Lives Matter,” but we have yet to have a decrease in the amount of Black blood we see splatter. The Jews continue to be pilloried with antisemitic views, and there are still those who claim the Holocaust was nothing more than a manufactured ruse.

When questioned about her gender, Martha P. Johnson would respond that the P stood for “Pay It No Mind,” but members of the LGBTQ community know life in America continues to be a daily grind. And state-sanctioned slavery may have ended, but the ongoing disparity between Black and white wages cannot be honestly or morally defended.

In his Pulitzer Prize-winning book “Slavery by Another Name,” Douglas Blackmon rightly suggests “when White Americans frankly peel back the layers of our commingled pasts, we are all marked by it. Whether a company or an individual, we are marred either by our connections to the specific crimes or injuries of our fathers and their fathers. Or we are tainted by the failures of our fathers to fulfill our national credos when their courage was most needed.

“We are formed in molds twisted by the gifts we received at the expense of others. It is not our 'fault.' But is undeniably our inheritance.”

Yes, these areas of iniquity are our inheritance, so we must work in deliberate and vocal ways to purify and strengthen our competence. We must stop voicing our rage behind closed doors, and yet say nothing when bigotry or discrimination shows its ugly face on our work floors.

You may not understand the dynamics of someone's sexual orientation, but it in no way authorizes you to approach them with a sense of aggravation or denunciation.

It will take more than a few targeted acts of ethnic promotion to heal years of exclusion and racial commotion.

And indeed, only time will tell if we are sincere in our efforts to remove racism's, antisemitism's and homophobia's repulsive smell.

The Rev. Bill McGill is senior pastor of Fort Wayne's Imani Baptist Temple.