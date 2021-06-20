Trustees' moves set poor precedent

The Purdue Board of Trustees recently voted to mandate a civics literacy requirement for all Purdue system students, against the express wishes of the Purdue-West Lafayette faculty and without even consulting faculty at the other Purdue campuses.

Although we believe universities should include civic engagement as part of their curricula, we object to the board's overly narrow mandate. Not only will it direct scarce resources inefficiently, since our curriculum already offers relevant coursework, it also imposes a narrow prescription in an insensitive and undemocratic way.

Finally, this action establishes a disturbing precedent. The board may now interfere in other curricular matters in other ways, disrupting long-standing practices and principles that allow various components of the university to work together collaboratively.

Although Indiana law gives the Purdue Board of Trustees broad powers to “prescribe the curricula and courses of study,” the board has traditionally delegated this authority to recognized experts in teaching and learning: the faculty.

The process of designing curriculum at Purdue Fort Wayne is a democratic and deliberative one. Elected faculty representatives discuss differences and assess resource constraints before making curricular changes. This ensures students have access to diverse intellectual perspectives and that scarce university resources are used wisely.

Community members who have been watching PFW since its restructuring in 2016 will know that although Purdue made big promises to invest in our campus, resource scarcity has persisted. While Purdue-West Lafayette receives faculty raises and tuition freezes every year, Purdue Fort Wayne gets tuition hikes and frozen faculty pay.

Considerable resources have gone toward rebranding, attracting administrative talent and Division I athletics. Although these investments serve limited purposes, they pull resources away from the academic units that serve the core mission of our university: education.

As resources have shifted away from academics, pandemic-related enrollment and fiscal stresses have hit academic units particularly hard. Critical faculty lines go unfilled. Adjunct faculty who pick up the slack left by these open positions earn poverty wages. Faculty research budgets, which often allow hands-on research opportunities for students, are slashed.

Vice Chancellor Carl Drummond and our elected faculty leaders released a reassuring letter to the campus on Monday. They expressed unwavering support for faculty control of curriculum and promised to work with elected faculty bodies in developing a curriculum that meets the board's mandate. The letter was silent, however, on the resourcing issue.

Curricula do not design and implement themselves. This is time-consuming faculty work. The many committees that the letter suggests will implement the mandate are already busy working on initiatives to improve our graduation and retention rates. PFW has also launched two new colleges and restructured its School of Education.

Preempting these worthy projects – some of which already promote civics literacy among students – to prioritize the board's narrowly construed mandate could cause harm to our institution, and the board has yet to offer resources to cover costs associated with the mandate.

At a moment when free speech is attacked from both right and left, universities remain spaces where citizens can voice controversial opinions, debate ideas, and question powerful partisan and corporate interests. We fear the Purdue board's interference in curriculum, under the guise of civics literacy, sets a bad precedent.

If a group of political appointees from outside academia votes to impose a curriculum today, what will keep them tomorrow from voting to deny tenure on the basis of political disagreement? Or promoting a curricular initiative to benefit a pet firm or industry?

Boards typically delegate curricular decisions to faculty.

By doing so, they stand as a buffer between the universities they lead and outside partisan and corporate interests.

If Hoosiers stand idly by when a university board oversteps its bounds, universities may well become another partisan platform to serve the interests of political and business elites, rather than remain institutions serving the common good through educating our next generations, creating valuable knowledge, and promoting the democratic principles so vital to meaningful civic engagement.

Noor O'Neill Borbieva is professor of anthropology and president of the PFW chapter of the American Association of University Professors. Steve Carr is professor of communication and secretary of the PFW AAUP chapter.