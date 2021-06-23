The virus of misinformation

A letter was printed June 6 about COVID-19 vaccines (“Mandate meaningless under declarations”) that contained troubling disinformation, sowing unfounded doubts about the nation's attempts to reach herd immunity to halt the pandemic.

The writer seemed informed yet made false claims with confidence. This can manipulate public opinion, so I thought there would be several letters rebutting the errors that were made.

It looks as though no one has tried to correct the erroneous information in the letter, so while somewhat late, here is some verifiable information.

President Donald Trump worked with vaccine makers, research scientists and the Food and Drug Administration to implement Operation Warp Speed to expedite the usually long process of FDA approval by declaring the need for vaccines an emergency.

This doesn't mean corners were cut in development, but the bureaucratic hurdles and red tape were streamlined. Many steps that usually happen one after the other in the required formal process could happen concurrently.

It's important to know that much of the bulk of research on other coronaviruses (there have been outbreaks of the coronaviruses that cause SARS and MERS in the recent past) has been ongoing for years. Advances in DNA and RNA sequencing have been ongoing as well, and helped in rapidly sequencing the COVID-19 genes.

Scientists freely shared their results with one another to hurry along the process. Also, clinical tests of vaccines were expedited by performing the typically years-long phased testing process concurrently rather than sequentially.

Funding and data came from many sources around the world and cooperative efforts were prioritized.

To sum up, the vaccines are not experimental, but are fully approved by the FDA because battling the deadly pandemic was the No. 1 priority.

In the U.S., Trump gave Operation Warp Speed political backing and emergency funding, allowing full collaboration and cooperation in the research to manufacture much-needed vaccines to save lives.

It is a testament to the innovation and determination of experts and the cooperation of administrative bureaus to do what was needed in as fast a time and as trusted and safe manner as possible. It speaks to the exceptional quality of working together to accomplish a difficult task, but we humans can do amazing work when required.

No vaccine or medicine is 100% effective or safe or without side effects. Even over-the-counter drugs such as Tylenol (acetaminophen) can pose health problems if not taken correctly.

It is far more dangerous to one's health and the health of others not to be vaccinated against COVID-19, since as the infections continue to spread, the virus can mutate into variants that may be more deadly, more contagious and vaccine-resistant.

We as a nation and region are not yet at the required herd immunity that would end the pandemic.

Please research the issue through trusted sources, and be ready to question information that seems iffy. We beat polio, smallpox and other diseases through vaccinations, and we can also beat this one, if we're correctly informed.