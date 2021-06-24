Celebration of life

I wasn't looking forward to Friday.

My buddy Wayne Finner and I had gone fishing at Ron Lerch's cottage east of Trine Park. Ron passed away before I got to fish the lake, but I did get to fish it – thanks to Ron's son, Chris, and his grandson, Shane.

Unfortunately for me, I was getting tired of fish or, more importantly, cleaning fish.

Last October, I was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer. After barely making it through Christmas, I started a series of treatments that got me well enough to do spring break with the kids and grandkids in Florida. I also got to do a fishing trip in Cabo San Lucas in May. My daughter Meredith's kids came in June for camping at Camp Potawotami.

Each time I got through one of these “end-of-life goals,” I got a little more done up. But they all worked out nicely. It was worth it.

Friday was my last treatment. They were no longer effective, and there was nothing I was looking forward to. The plan was to go on hospice on Saturday.

I opened the coffee shop – Java Bean Cafe – which I continued to do all through the treatment. That day, I worked the shop and cleaned the fish when I had spare time. Surprisingly to me, I didn't have much spare time.

Usually by 10 a.m., things are slowing down, but not today. I finally got the fish cleaned and just got the guts to the garbage truck as it came down the alley. Now all I had to do was lie back and get ready for my last treatment at 12:30, but people kept on coming in.

There were handball buddies, old widower people I hadn't seen in years, and people I just saw that morning.

Finally, my friend Jimmy Carroll asked for everyone's attention. Jim thanked them for coming to my surprise party. No one was more surprised than I was. By this time, I was on the couch (I was completely done), and I just lay back and listened. It was wonderful – everyone talking and having a good time. I loved it.

Nearly 20 years ago, just after opening, we found out that Caryl, my wife, had rectal cancer. We got through the diagnosis and were planning for what was coming. We were driving and Caryl turned to me and said, “You know, everyone has been so great – if I die, there are going to be a lot of people at my funeral.”

I thought only Caryl would look at a horrible situation and come up with something good.

But then on Friday, I was lying back on the couch enjoying everybody having a good time, and I thought: It can't get any better than this – I get to be a participant at my own wake.

Thank you all.

Steve Ball is a Fort Wayne resident.