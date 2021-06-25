Flawed case invalidates voting-rights argument

While I appreciate Patti Hays' desire to protect the voting rights of all citizens, her opinion column, “Sacred right again under attack (June 20),” attempts to paint relatively minor election law changes as precursors to widespread racial violence and oppression.

Accusations of racism are often an effective debating technique used to silence your opponent and avoid discussing the actual facts or merits of an argument.

If Hays is convinced that legislative efforts to secure election integrity are precursors to such horrific racial violence, one would expect example after example of the proposed evil laws. The article did not contain a single example of any proposed law and only contained a generic opinion about it being harder to vote under the new laws.

The author makes the argument that the violence of the 1800s was expected to return in our most recent election. No specific examples of violence or intimidation, just that it “was anticipated” and “there were reports of armed right-wing groups who had 'troops ready to respond.' ”

She then jumps to a description of Louisville's Bloody Monday in 1874 to conflate the two and infer that racists are once again trying to control elections.

In an attempt to bring legitimacy to her arguments, she invokes a quote from Ronald Reagan about the right to vote.

I appreciate that Reagan is the choice for her “appeal to authority” logical fallacy since I'm a fan of Reagan.

There is no evidence that Reagan would support any of the measures Hays believes are necessary to secure the “sanctity of their right to vote.” If there were evidence, she would have quoted that evidence.

Toward the end of the article is a list of items the author believes will ensure the sacred right of voting. Since there is no explanation how they will ensure the sanctity of voting, we are left to assume that there isn't enough early voting, there aren't enough ballot drop boxes, voter registration is too hard and no controls on absentee voting are needed.

There is no evidence given that this is the case or that access to voting is being restricted because these measures have not been enacted. There is also no evidence given that any new legislation being passed restricts voting.

Sadly, she makes the argument that women and minorities are less capable of following voting requirements than white males. I believe that women and minorities are just as capable of following voting requirements as white males. I hope that one day our society will no longer think less of people because of their race or gender.

Hays believes our goal should be to make voting as easy as possible. I believe that our goal should be to make voting as secure as possible.

I believe we should expect our voting to be as secure as writing a check or flying on an airplane.

We are not offended by the effort required to get a bank account or obtain a driver's license or prove our identity when it comes to driving or flying.

The right to vote is more important than writing a check or driving a car and should be treated accordingly.

Jerry Schlund is a New Haven resident.